Mia Alario From Southern Hospitality: Everything We Know

BravoTV’s ‘Southern Hospitality’ gives us an authentic sneak peek into the lives of the enthusiastic staff at Charleston’s Republic Garden & Lounge. Headed by Leva Bonaparte, who owns the establishment alongside her husband, the staff get to balance their personal and professional commitments, deal with interpersonal relationships, and cater to the demands of guests, all while being documented by cameras. Apart from providing exciting snippets from the life of a nightclub staff, the show even intersperses the narrative with romance and drama, which adds to the thrill.

While Mia Alario’s commitment to her job was appreciated by all, fans might be surprised to know that she is not originally from the United States. Moreover, Mia even mentioned that she worked at the nightclub because she loved the job and not out of necessity. With viewers eager to learn more about such an interesting personality, here’s everything we know about Mia Alario.

Mia Alario’s Age and Background

Originally from Trinidad and Tobago, Mia Alario was 24 years old at the time of filming. She was born and brought up in a close-knit and loving family that helped her develop a deep familial bond early in life. Moreover, Mia’s parents have always been quite supportive of her ambitions and have pushed and encouraged her to chase her dreams. Thus, to this very day, Mia appears grateful to her parents for their contribution to her success and maintains a solid bond with most of her loved ones. In fact, she often features her parents on her social media accounts.

From a pretty young age, Mia had high aspirations about her future and was determined to make her close ones proud. Toward the end of her high school years, she discovered her affinity for finance and decided to pursue a profession in that field. Hence, after graduating from school, she left her native country of Trinidad and Tobago and traveled to Charleston, South Carolina, where she completed a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics and Finance in 2019. Since then, Mia has never looked back and embarked on a successful professional life.

Mia Alario’s Professional Life

Mia started her professional career in 2017 in Belize as a Credit & Loan Analyst Intern for Belize Bank International. However, after moving to Charleston, South Carolina, for further studies, she took up employment as an Equity Research Intern at Tandem Investment Advisors, Inc. in May 2018. In March of the following year, she moved on to become a Financial Reporter for the Coastal Management Group, and eventually, in July 2020, entered Biotech as a Financial Analyst.

At present, Mia resides in Charleston, South Carolina, and still works as a Financial Analyst during the day. However, at night, she becomes a part of Charleston’s popular nightclub, Republic Garden & Lounge, and excels in her job as a hostess. While talking about her work as a hostess, Mia mentioned that she took it up because it’s fun and exciting but insisted that she did not have any financial necessity to work two jobs at once. Moreover, the hostess also talked about her honest nature and how it often stands as an obstacle in her line of work.

Is Mia Alario Dating Anyone?

Mia is quite open when it comes to social media and loves sharing snippets from her daily life with her followers. She even features her close ones on her Instagram profile, and it is pretty heartwarming to witness Mia enjoying to the fullest and making the most out of life. However, in all her recent posts, the absence of a romantic partner is quite apparent, and there are no reports that talk about her dating life. Hence, we do believe that Mia is currently single and focused on her career, although, from the looks of it, she has been testing the dating pool from time to time.

Read More: Southern Hospitality’s Lucía Peña: Everything We Know