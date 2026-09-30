Is Mae Dead? Did Annette Badland Leave Ted Lasso?

The fourth season of Apple TV’s ‘Ted Lasso‘ brings a new challenge for the protagonist as he returns to London to coach a new team for Richmond. This time it’s the women’s team, and it comes with its own challenges. On top of this, Ted also has to deal with personal issues, all of which combined make for an entertaining season. In the midst of all this, seeing familiar faces is a huge source of comfort and even wisdom for Ted. One of the people who helps him through it is Mae Green, which is why the ending of the penultimate episode packs such a punch. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Mae’s Journey Ends at a Critical Point for the Lady Greyhounds

The creation of its first women’s football team is not just a monumental move for Richmond, but also for its football fans, particularly women. Over the course of the season, the team goes through too many ups and downs, especially in getting people to take them seriously, but certain people stand by them from Day 1. Mae Green is one of those people. She cheers for the team all the way through, and sometimes, indirectly plays a pivotal role in solving their problems. If it weren’t for the quiz night at the pub, Ted and the coaches would have had to find some other way to bring the team together.

She also consistently stands up for the team and immensely helps Ted return to his life in London without feeling any more lost or lonelier than he already is. Mae is a great friend to Ted and everyone else around her, which is why her death comes as such a shock to everyone, including Rebecca. At the beginning of the episode, as the team prepares to leave for Bristol, Ted invites Mae to join them on the road, resolving the transportation issue that would have kept her from attending the match in person. Not only that, but she also gets the VIP seat next to Rebecca. However, as a true fan, she decides to watch from the stands alongside other fans who have been rooting for the team all along.

She even gets to talk to the team before the match, encouraging them not to lose hope, given their losing streak. Mae also reveals that when she was young, she also wished to be a footballer, but wasn’t good enough. The fact that she couldn’t get into the sport herself is what makes her love and value the Lady Greyhounds and support them through their struggles even more. Her revelation adds a more personal connection to her investment in the team’s win. Throughout the match, she is continuously cheering on the stands and befriends another fan. She is so excited that she doesn’t even sit down during break time and sings and dances all the way through.

The second half of the match grows more exciting and tense, with the team scoring goal after goal and winning against all odds. Mae, like everyone else, is excited, but it all gets a bit too much for her. At the beginning of the episode, Keeley faints when the team loses. This time, as the team wins, Mae falls and does not get up again. It is likely that some underlying problem, exacerbated by old age and even the excitement of the day, led her to fall. But while young Keeley bounced back, though with a life-changing revelation, the fall meant the end of Mae’s life. The only consolation is that at least she saw her team win, and her last memory was a happy one.

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