Maggie Mull: Where is Martin Mull’s Daughter Now?

Netflix’s ‘Who Is Martin Mull?’ sheds light on the legacy of renowned comedian and actor Martin Mull and on his recognition as a talented painter. The documentary explores his career, artistic ambitions, and the personal journey that shaped him. At the heart of his story was his family, including his wife, Wendy Haas-Mull, and their daughter, Maggie Mull. Throughout their journey together, they maintained a strong bond. Maggie was interviewed in the documentary, during which she spoke about how her father’s creativity eventually motivated and guided her to find her calling in art and build a career around it.

Maggie Mull Connected With Her Father on a Deeper Level Through Painting

Wendy Haas-Mull and Martin Mull’s lives were lit up with joy when they welcomed their daughter, Maggie Mull, into the world. According to the parents, although Martin had been struggling to stop drinking alcohol, that changed after his daughter was born, so he could be fully present for every milestone. He shared that he wanted to be present in Maggie’s life for every milestone, including the moment she took her first step. Hence, her birth motivated him to stop drinking and focus completely on his career and family. Eventually, the family moved to a new home, where Martin built a painting studio for himself.

Maggie recalled on the show that she could see his studio window from her bedroom window and would always find him working there. In her interview, she shared that some of her earliest memories of her father were of going to his studio, where they played a game they had created together called Scribble Scrabble. During that game, he would draw an abstract scribble while she would transform it into something figurative. Maggie revealed that she felt it was her way of staying connected to Martin since he communicated best through his art. It gradually helped her discover her passion for drawing.

Unfortunately, tragedy struck on June 27, 2024, when Martin passed away after a prolonged illness at his home in California at the age of 80. After the profound loss, Maggie announced the news herself, writing, “I am heartbroken to share that my father passed away at home on June 27th, after a valiant fight against a long illness.” She further poured her grief into words through her heartfelt message, reading, “My dad will be deeply missed by his wife and daughter, by his friends and coworkers, by fellow artists and comedians and musicians, and—the sign of a truly exceptional person—by many, many dogs. I loved him tremendously.” As time passes, Maggie continues to hold her father’s memories close to her heart.

Maggie Mull Has Built a Creative Career as a Cartoonist, Writer, and Producer

Maggie has always been inspired by her father’s love of painting and the way he approached art. Over time, it helped her recognize her love for creativity, leading her to pursue a career in that sector. As of writing, she has established herself as a television and fiction writer and a cartoonist. She is notably a writer of the popular show, ‘Family Guy.’ Apart from that, Maggie is also known for her work as a writer for ‘Life in Pieces’ and ‘Not Dead Yet.’ Besides that, she served as Executive Producer and Writer of Hulu’s series ‘Maggie,’ which she co-created with Justin Adler. Furthermore, Maggie has served as a Cartoonist for various renowned publications, including Elle, The New Yorker, and Glamour.

In August 2022, Maggie received the opportunity to sit before the camera for Emmy Magazine and spoke extensively about ‘Maggie.’Aside from that, she loves sharing her sketches and creations, showcasing her creative prowess. She often showcases her watercolor paintings, pencil sketches, and doodles. Maggie is also a music lover, as evidenced by her remarkable ability to sing melodiously and play the ukulele. On the personal front, she maintains a good relationship with her mother, Wendy. Fortunately, Maggie has found love in her partner, Alec Sulkin. Together, the couple loves watching beautiful sunsets or simply wearing matching clothes, highlighting their love for one another.

In September 2026, Maggie revealed about Alec, writing, “I like my boyfriend.” Another significant part of her life centers around her two pups, including Chowder Goodsir Mull. She always makes sure to shower them with immense love and attention, and often loves cuddling with them on lazy afternoons. In her free time, she enjoys visiting different restaurants or attending interesting events. Maggie faced another massive heartbreak in June 2021 when her grandmother unexpectedly passed away. To this day, she often reminisces about the fond memories she shared with her beloved “Nini.” Despite life’s continuous ups and downs, Maggie always looks deeper within herself to find her way toward healing and moving forward.

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