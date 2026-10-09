Where Are Martin Mull’s Siblings Now?

Over the decades, Martin Mull has created a name for himself as a remarkable comedian, actor, and musician. Rather than focusing solely on his celebrated career, Netflix’s documentary, ‘Who Is Martin Mull?’ explores his journey as a painter and how he was recognized for his art in his late years. It also sheds light on his personal life, including the beginning of his journey from Ohio with his siblings, David Mull and Anodea Judith (formerly Judith Ann Mull). They were extensively interviewed on the show, during which they discussed their early family life and their relationship with their parents. Those recollections help highlight the bond the siblings shared and where their lives have taken them.

David Mull is Likely Leading a Quiet Life After His Appearance on the Show

Harold Root Mull Jr. and Rebecca Winifred “Betty” Chatterton welcomed their eldest son, Martin “Marty” Mull, into the world on August 18, 1943. Just two years later, their family further expanded with the arrival of their second son, David Mull. They grew up in the city of North Ridgeville, Ohio. On December 1, 1952, Harold and Betty gave birth to their daughter, Judith Ann Mull, who is now known as Anodea Judith. According to David on the show, Martin was his parents’ favorite child because he was special and a remarkable painter.

Martin had stated that although Betty played a significant role in raising him and his siblings, Harold was never very involved in their lives. During the interview, David recalled that he particularly did not have a close relationship with his father. He stated, “My dad was awful. He showed no affectionate emotion, beat me, you know, he was not a nice guy.” Martin also shared that he believed his younger brother always received the brunt of their father’s anger. However, David further disclosed that he was upset when Martin told him that their father at least loved David enough to scold him.

According to his statements, David felt that his older brother’s specific comment was “condemning.” Yet, he always acknowledged how Martin had been remarkably talented. David faced a massive heartbreak when he learned that Martin had passed away on June 27, 2024, at the age of 80. Following his appearance on the show, it appears that David has largely stepped away from the spotlight. As of writing, he is seemingly maintaining a low profile and keeping further details about his professional and private life out of the spotlight.



Anodea Judith Balances a Multifaceted Career Around Psychology and Spirituality

Anodea Judith had been close to Martin in her childhood, whether it be him stepping in to guide her through life or babysitting her when their parents were away. Over the course of their adult lives, the siblings gradually drifted apart. Yet after Martin passed away, Anodea shared that she still secretly regarded him as her hero. She began her academic life by graduating from New Canaan High School in 1971. She started pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in Psychology from Clark University. After just two years there, she left the institution in 1973 and enrolled at the California College of Arts and Crafts before graduating. In 1988, Anodea began pursuing a Master’s degree in Counseling Psychology at Rosebridge Graduate School of Integrative Psychology and completed the degree by 1990.

In 1997, Anodea continued her academic trajectory by pursuing a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Psychology and Human Health at Columbia Pacific University, and earned the doctorate in 2000. While she was still pursuing the doctorate, she tapped into her entrepreneurial drive and became the owner and Director of Sacred Centers in January 1999. Through the organization, Anodea dedicates herself to teaching paths of wisdom through psychology, social change, and yoga. Currently, she maintains the organization’s website and offers workshops to her students. Moreover, Anodea is a registered yoga teacher who has gained further knowledge through the study of history, mythology, and mystic spirituality.

As of writing, Anodea teaches across several parts of the world, including Asia, Europe, and Ireland. Furthermore, she has written multiple books related to her teaching topics. Some of them include ‘Eastern Body, Western Mind: Psychology and the Chakra System as a Path to the Self,’ ‘Anodea Judith’s Chakra Yoga,’ and ‘The Truth About Chakras.’ Currently residing in Novato, California, Anodea’s personal life is anchored to her children, Alex Wayne, stepchildren, Geoffrey, Benjamin, and Catia Ely. Her life was further filled with joy when she welcomed her granddaughter, Seraphine Harp Ely. However, Anodea currently does not appear to be in a relationship and is leading a fulfilled life surrounded by her loved ones. In her free time, she enjoys gardening and cuddling with her kitten.