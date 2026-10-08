Wendy Haas: Where is Martin Mull’s Wife Now?

The renowned comedian, actor, and painter, Martin Mull’s life was marked by an extraordinary range of creative pursuits. Netflix’s ‘Who Is Martin Mull?’ takes a deeper look into his multifaceted career, tracing his journey through the entertainment industry while also offering a glimpse into his personal life, including his wife of more than four decades, Wendy Haas-Mull. The couple stood beside each other as a source of support until she had to say goodbye to him forever in 2024. The documentary also features an in-depth interview with Wendy, during which she discusses the beginning of their relationship and the years they have spent together.

Wendy Haas and Martin Mull’s Marriage Was Built on the Foundation of Their Friendship

Born on August 9, 1949, Wendy Haas grew up in the San Francisco Bay Area. From a young age, she showcased her musical prowess and focused on playing various instruments, such as the keyboard and bass. She also began working with several bands, which helped her become more accustomed to the industry. In the 1970s, she heard from the manager of the renowned comedian, Martin Mull, that he was looking for female musicians to join him. At the time, he was staying in Malibu, and he soon hired Wendy as the keyboard player of his group. According to her statements on the show, when she and Martin first crossed paths, he was in a relationship.

However, Wendy and Martin quickly became good friends as they performed together in shows. According to her, as the years passed, she eventually found herself struggling in an unhealthy relationship while Martin was coping with the pressure of being in the entertainment industry. She shared that as good friends, they often called each other to speak about their hurdles. Martin also stated that he gradually realized she was smart, talented, witty, and knowledgeable about football, which made him fall in love with Wendy. Their connection continued growing deeper in 1980 before they ultimately began dating. Just two years later, the couple tied the knot in a small backyard ceremony, surrounded by their family.

Martin also acknowledged in his interview that he struggled with alcohol abuse, but that changed shortly after. Within a short period, he and Wendy welcomed their daughter, Maggie Mull, into the world. They next settled into a new home with a big painting studio for Martin. Over the course of their 42 years of marriage, the couple managed to keep their union largely out of the spotlight. In the last few years, they enjoyed singing together at home while Wendy played the piano. In another instance, Martin had expressed his love for his wife, noting that he was alive because of her, which left her emotional. Unfortunately, he began facing a long illness before passing away at home on June 27, 2024, at the age of 80.

Wendy Haas Appears to be Leading a Quiet Life Away From the Limelight

Long before Wendy and Martin met each other, she had already been exploring her skills in music. While attending Woodside High School, she played bass and keyboard. Around the same time, she became a proud member of an all-female music group, Freudian Slips. Reports state that the band soon gained popularity, and by 1967, they played at The Fillmore. Furthermore, the band achieved milestones by being featured in Life Magazine and by working with Janis Joplin. Following that, Wendy worked with several music groups, including Fanny. While she was a teenager, she was already acquainted with the original drummer for the rock band Santana, Michael Shrieve.

Ultimately, Wendy’s connection with Michael helped pave the way for her to collaborate with Santana. One of her most notable works with the band was playing piano on its album, “Caravanserai” (1972). Furthermore, she was also a vocalist on another of the band’s albums, “Welcome” (1973). As a musician, she also toured with Alice Cooper and was under contract with him for about 2.5 years. Wendy eventually became a member of the Latin fusion band, named Azteca. Reports state that Michael’s recommendation helped her earn the position in that Latin fusion band without an audition. Wendy also made her mark by composing music for the movie ‘Portrait of a White Marriage’ (1988), which features Martin.

Wendy returned for Azteca’s 2007 reunion concert, which was also filmed. That was later released on CDs as “From the Ruins” and on DVDs as “La piedra del sol.” Beyond that, she has worked with artists such as Spencer Davis and Kiki Dee. In her personal life, her world now revolves around her beloved daughter, Maggie, and two adorable pups. After losing Martin to his illness in 2024, she expressed her grief, noting, “His body quit the fight. I miss hearing him. I miss that.” There isn’t a single day when Wendy doesn’t feel the void that has been left in her life after her partner passed away. In September 2026, she made a rare public appearance alongside Maggie at the documentary screening. As of writing, Wendy prefers to lead a quiet life away from the public eye.

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