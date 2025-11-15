Malice Season 2 Plot and Cast Theories

Created by James Wood, Prime Video’s ‘Malice ‘tells the story of Adam Healey, a seemingly ordinary, if not charming tutor, who ends up tagging along with the wealthy Tanner family on their summer vacation. However, their warm, joyous days in Greece soon give way to one tragic incident after another, with Adam at the center of it all. As his vengeful plot unfolds, Jamie Tanner risks losing everything and everyone he cares for, and has to go through hell and back for a fighting chance. Season 1 of this psychological thriller ends with Adam successfully luring Jamie and Yorgos out to a secluded corner, following which he kills them both. Following this, he escapes on a boat, leaving Nat to collect the pieces of her irreparably broken family. Although Prime Video has not greenlit a second season as of writing, in the best-case scenario, fans can expect a sequel to drop somewhere between early and late 2027.

Malice Season 2 Will Likely Answer Whether Adam Gets Away With Murder or Not

Although season 1 of ‘Malice’ doesn’t exactly end with a cliffhanger, the final moments connect to the first scene of the show, making it clear that Adam’s story is not quite over. Thus, there is a good possibility that the authorities have their sights on him; a sophomore season might focus on Adam’s present and how he deals with the criminal charges. Nat is still alive, and perhaps the only person who knows Adam’s true colors, which indicates that her role in the story might change drastically as well. As the police likely have no actionable evidence against him, Adam might walk free, which would raise the stakes several degrees higher, given his uninhibited homicidal desires. Notably, his sister, Sophie, might turn out to be the game-changing element, as she not only has an inkling of what he is up to but also condones it to a great degree.

Alongside the murder of Jamie and Yorgos, there is also the aftermath of Damien’s death that is not touched upon till the end of the season. Although we see Adam seemingly dumping the body in a river, the show never returns to Jules’ perspective, and a possible sequel might change that. While Adam intends to paint Damien’s death as a suicide, the blunt force injuries will likely paint a different, more honest picture, and Jules will probably not back down. To that end, she might join hands with Nat in the fight against the potential serial killer, setting the stage for several dramatic high notes. Additionally, the show might zoom in on the Tanner family dynamics, especially with the death of its patriarch. As such, Kit’s history of drug abuse, as well as the trauma inflicted on April and Dexter, might become key transformative points in the story.

Malice Season 2 Might See Some Major Changes in Its Cast

As season 2 ends with a uniquely rendered cliffhanger, a possible sequel to the story might kick off right where it previously started, rather than ended. This means that Jack Whitehall is most likely to reprise his role as Adam Healey, with Carice van Houten potentially returning as Nat Tanner. To that end, the show might also see Teddie Allen, Harry Gilby, and Phoenix Laroche’s return as April, Kit, and Dexter Tanner, respectively. However, as the story appears to have shifted to an investigative realm, the weightage of the roles might change as well, with actor Gloria Garcia, who essays the role of Agent Niki Delgado, possibly gaining more prominence as the show goes on. The same holds true for actor Charlotte Riley, who plays the role of Adam’s sister and might become a main character down the line.

The biggest change in the cast comes along with the death of Jamie Tanner and Yorgos in the final episode, which likely means the end of actor David Duchovny and Dimitris Kitsos’s roles in the story. However, given how central Jamie is to the narrative, now more than ever, a potential season 2 might explore other ways to bring him back into the equation, such as flashbacks or hallucinations. As such, the possibility of Duchovny reprising the role cannot be ruled out. The same can be said about actor Raza Jaffrey, whose character, Damien, may be deceased, but his body has not been found. In the same vein, Christine Adams, who plays the role of Damien’s wife, Jules, might become a more prominent character in the show if her arc is taken forward in a sequel. Additionally, the series might bring in fresh faces to the mix, with more figures from law enforcement stepping into the narrative.

Malice Season 2 Can Expect to Delve Deeper into Adam’s Past

Although the inaugural season of ‘Malice’ releases enough crumbs of Adam’s past to generate intrigue, the full picture is never quite revealed. Furthermore, his own account of the past appears to be muddled, which allows a potential season 2 to play into the unreliability of his narration. It is likely that his previous arrest for the alleged murder of a male sex worker will be expanded upon, which might help contextualize the mysterious spa and sauna scenes that pop up in the show twice, hinting at Adam potentially being a sex worker himself. There also appears to be a twist in store for his dynamic with his sister, Sophie, who has a vastly different perception of their father than he does. Notably, Adam’s final confrontation with Jamie reveals a deeply tormented psyche, which might have been the result of his father, Colin Tilder, man’s abusive practices. As such, a flashback into the Tilderman family is not out of the picture.

Although Adam is bound to steal the spotlight in case the show gets a continuation, its emotional resonance still relies on the Tanner family, with Nat possibly taking the lead on that front. Although the show delves deeply into Jamie’s business empire, the same cannot be said about Nat, whose work being dismissed is a genuine talking point in the narrative. As such, a sequel might tap into how she processes the death of her husband, and balance that with how she chooses to lead her future life. Jamie’s murder is bound to alter his kids’ psyches as well, and we might see Kit, April, or Dexter continuing the toxic cycle by following in Adam’s footsteps. Additionally, season 2 might also intensify the story of Jules and explore how deep she can go in her quest to uncover the truth.

Read More: Malice Ending Explained: Does Adam Get Away With Killing Jamie?