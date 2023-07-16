Manson Family: Where Are They Now?

If there’s one thing absolutely nobody can deny, it’s that The Manson Family did a lot more than just lead an unconventional lifestyle involving psychedelic drugs throughout its brief existence. In fact, the truth is this late 1960s and early 1970s California-based radical cult committed at least a handful of petty crimes like theft as well as vandalism, along with several assaults and murders. So now that it’s been a while since all its members found themselves in the limelight owing to their offenses, plus neo-nazi, white supremacy tenets, let’s find out where they stand today, shall we?

How Did Charles Manson Die?

As a lifelong criminal starting at the age of 9, hippie singer-songwriter with truly extreme ideologies, and the admitted leader of the Family, Charles Manson has never needed any introduction. After all, he ultimately did end up in prison for first-degree murder and conspiracy to murder in the deaths of seven different individuals, plus he was suspected of having been involved in a lot more. He was thus sentenced to death on April 19, 1971, only for it to soon be commuted to life imprisonment following California Supreme Court’s decision to invalidate every such penalty prior to 1972.

Nevertheless, despite becoming eligible for parole in 1978, Charles was never allowed to regain his freedom partly because of his continued “controlling behavior” and “mental health issues.” It has also been alleged he had no remorse, lacked any sense of the magnitude of his crimes, had a callous disregard for human suffering, and didn’t make a single release plan, making him a danger. In the end, on November 19, 2017, the felon passed away in a Bakersfield hospital from cardiac arrest due to respiratory failure, which was brought on by colon cancer — he was 83 years old.

Where is Tex Watson Now?

Charles Denton “Tex” Watson was a mere baggage handler at Braniff International Airport when he first came across psychedelics and the Family in 1967, just to quickly become its central figure. In fact, he actively participated in the August 9, 1969, homicides of pregnant actress Sharon Tate, Jay Sebring, Wojciech Frykowski, Abigail Folger, Steven Parent, followed by that of Leno and Rosemary LaBianca the next night. As a result, he too was sentenced to death in 1971 before luckily avoiding execution owing to the law change, meaning the 77-year-old is currently incarcerated at the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility — after a total of 16 parole denials as of writing, his next suitability hearing is in October 2026.

Where is Bobby Beausoleil Now?

It was in 1968 when Robert “Bobby” Kenneth Beausoleil met Charles Manson and hence became associated with the commune Family, unaware he’d find himself in prison a mere year later. That’s because the aspiring musician-actor was involved in the July 27, 1969, stabbing death of their friend Gary Hinman — this was allegedly the first in a series of murders committed by the cult to set off their apocalyptic vision.

Bobby was subsequently arrested, convicted, and sentenced to death (later commuted to life imprisonment), as a result of which he’s currently incarcerated at the California Medical Facility in Vacaville. Yet, we should mention despite the fact he has been denied parole 18 times since his original eligibility in 1982, he has reportedly shown genuine remorse as well as moved on to pursue his dreams of recording-releasing music.

Where is Squeaky Fromme Now?

Although Lynette Alice “Squeaky” Fromme hailed from a rather stable mid dle-class family, her world turned upside down once she suddenly began abusing substances at the age of 15 in 1963. She was actually homeless by 1967, and that’s when she came across Charles Manson at a bus stop to become the second member of this Family – yet she wasn’t involved in the 1969 Tate–LaBianca murders.

Instead, Squeaky was arrested for good on September 5, 1975, during her assassination attempt on President Gerald Ford, for which she received life in prison but was paroled on August 14, 2009, after serving 34 years. According to the last reports, she has since relocated to New York, where she happily resides with her boyfriend, Robert Valdner, despite admitting she’s still in love with Charles. It’s also imperative to note she published a book entitled ‘Reflexion: Lynette Fromme’s Story of Her Life With Charles Manson 1967-1969’ in 2018.

How Did Susan Atkins Die?

It was in late 1967 when Susan came across Charles Manson for the first time, just to soon end up as a part of his Family under the belief he was Jesus — he nicknamed her Sadie Mae Glutz. Therefore, it’s no surprise she was heavily involved in their activities, including eight out of the nine murders they committed in the summer of 1969, including Gary Hinman’s as well as Sharon Tate plus friends.’ She was thus sentenced to death in 1971, which was automatically commuted to life in prison the following year owing to the California Supreme Court’s aforementioned decision. But alas, after being denied parole 13 times, the 61-year-old passed away from natural causes on September 24, 2009, while still incarcerated at the Central California Women’s facility in Chowchilla.

Where is Patricia Krenwinke Now?

Arguably one of the most infamous Family members, Patricia (or Katie — with other aliases such as Big Patty, Yellow, Marnie Reeves, as well as Mary Ann Scott) also met Charles Manson in 1967 and was drawn in by his charm. She hence admittedly went to bed with him the first night before leaving everything behind to follow his ways, only to eventually end up behind bars for participating in the August 1969 Tate–LaBianca murders.

Patricia arrived on death row on April 28, 1971, for seven counts of first-degree murder plus charges of conspiracy to commit murder, yet she was able to breathe a sigh of relief the following year with its commutation. So, today, at 75, she’s jailed at the minimum to medium security California Institution for Women in Chino, San Bernardino County — she has been denied parole 12 times, but her next hearing is on November 17, 2023.

Where is Leslie Van Houten Now?

Like Patricia, even notorious Leslie was known by many aliases in the Family once she joined at 19 in 1968; they were Louella Alexandria, Leslie Marie Sankston, Linda Sue Owens, and Lulu. However, she’s much different from the former in the sense she has only ever been found responsible for having a heavy hand in the August 9, 1969, double stabbing homicide of Leno and Rosemary LaBianca. Then there’s the fact that despite all the allegations against such members, her death penalty commuted to life imprisonment turned into her being released on parole on July 11, 2023 — the 73-year-old is at a transition house as of writing.

Where is Clem Grogan Now?

While there have been a lot of speculations surrounding whether or not high school dropout and aspiring musician Steven Dennis “Clem” Grogan really was mentally slow or not, he was definitely a Family member. In fact, he ultimately helped Charles Manson, Charles Watson, as well as Bruce Davis kill their Spahn ranch residence’s aide Donald Shea in 1969, resulting in him being handed down the death penalty, which was later commuted to life imprisonment.

Nevertheless, owing to Clem’s subsequent decision to stay away from the cult leader, hard work to evolve into the director of a prison program deterring juveniles from a life of crime, and help in locating Donald’s body eight years later, he was granted parole in 1985. From what we can tell, the 71-year-old has since built a new life for himself in the California Bay Area as an actual musician; guitarist in particular.

Where is Catherine Share Now?

It was in 1967 when French native, counterculture immersed Catherine came across Charles Manson for the first time through Bobby Beausoleil upon meeting the latter on the sets of a softcore porn movie. Though little did she realize she’d soon become known as Gypsy in their Family, just to then end up behind bars on counts of armed robbery plus witness intimidation in connection to the atrocities committed by this cult.

Catherine ultimately served a mere five years in prison for this, yet was later (in 1979) convicted again on six unrelated counts of mail fraud, interstate transport of stolen property, and fraudulent use of a credit card. However, we should mention that per the last reports, she has since turned her life around; she’s a born-again Christian, an advocate against cults, a public speaker, and a mother dedicated to her son Phoenix.

How Did Linda Kasabian Die?

Linda Darlene Kasabian was undeniably one of the most known Family members owing to the sheer fact that even though she was present at the Tate and LaBianca 1969 murders, she received complete immunity for her incriminating testimony against Cahrles Manson as well as his followers. That’s because the 20-year-old hadn’t been a member of the cult for long, didn’t commit any of the actual crimes, expressed genuine remorse at every step of the way, and was already a mother of two from her previous marriages.

Therefore, once everything was said and done, Linda relocated to New Hampshire to raise her children well away from the public eye — she even lived in another hippie commune for a while. According to records, she then changed her last name, moved to Tacoma, Washington, and only rarely made media appearances; albeit she did sporadically get in trouble for traffic violations or her daughter’s possession of drugs. In the end, the 73-year-old passed away on January 21, 2023 — the cause of her death has never been made public.

Where is Bruce Davis Now?

Although believed to be Charles Manson’s right-hand man, Bruce Davis didn’t come across the hippie musician until the latter already had the unwavering devotion of a few women in late 1967. Then there’s also the fact he was in London from November 1968 to April 1969 for his own belief in the Church of Scientology, yet he was present during at least a couple of the 1969 Family offenses.

As per reports, Bruce was there when Charles cut off Gary Hinman’s ear, participated in Spahn’s Ranch hand Donald “Shorty” Shea’s homicide, plus watched as John Philip Haught allegedly shot himself playing Russian roulette. He subsequently went into hiding, just to turn himself in on December 2, 1970 — in 1972, he was convicted of murder for the former two incidents, conspiracy to commit murder, and robbery, for which he received life imprisonment. In other words, the 80-year-old is currently incarcerated at the maximum-security San Quentin State Prison — he has been denied parole 32 times and will next be eligible for it in June 2025.

Where is Sandra Good Now?

Despite the fact Sandra comes from a rather respectable middle-class background, she found herself joining the Family in April 1968 and soon became close friends with Lynette “Squeaky” Fromme. She was even nicknamed “Blue” by their leader to represent clean air as well as water, which makes sense once you consider she was eventually arrested in 1975 for “conspiracy to send threatening letters” to over 170 corporate executives whom she believed were polluting Earth.

The truth is Sandra was admittedly still devoted to Charles by this point, which could’ve played a role in determining her 15-year sentence in 1976. But alas, she was paroled upon serving nearly ten years in early December 1985, following which she reiterated her allegiance to Manson, moved to Vermont, and led a quiet life as Blue Collins. Since then, from what we can tell, the former Family member has delved deep into environmental activism while still crediting Charles for teaching her how to connect with nature.

How Did Paul Watkins Die?

As per the last reports, Paul too had a rather middle-class upbringing in a devout Christian household, yet things changed once he found psychedelic drugs during his senior year of high school. That’s ostensibly what enabled him to bond with Charles Manson and his followers upon meeting them by chance on March 16, 1968, just for it to evolve into him joining the Family on July 4, 1968.

Paul actually became one of Charles’ chief lieutenants in the ensuing months, so yes, he wholeheartedly believed the latter’s “Helter Skelter” apocalyptic prophecy and left them by 1969 in fear. He was hence not involved in any of the homicides and ultimately chose to testify against the cult leader during his 1970 trial, following which he moved on to achieve much, much better things in life. The unofficial mayor of Tecopa founded the Death Valley Chamber of Commerce business network, lectured on psychology plus the effects of substance abuse, and even made several other public appearances, that is, until his death at the age of 40 on August 3, 1990, from leukemia.

Where is Ruth Ann Moorehouse Now?

Although Ruth (or Ouisch or Rachel) ultimately became a member of the Family, it was actually her father who first met Charles Manson while the latter was hitchhiking on the roads of San Jose in 1967. The two quickly developed a friendship over their strong religious beliefs, but it ended with the charmer developing an interest in then-14-year-old Ruth until he swept her up to join him for good in the summer. She subsequently became responsible for dumpster diving, panhandling, and taking care of the kids in the commune, plus she even got a swastika tattooed on her forehead to show her loyalty.

But alas, when the time came for this Family to face justice for their brutal actions, Ruth gradually distanced herself despite the unwavering pressure being placed on her shoulders from all sides. The truth is she too was charged as well as convicted in connection to the attempted/plotted homicide of a fellow former member in 1970, yet was never sentenced in light of her estrangement. Since then, from what we can tell, the mother of four has gotten the swastika removed and relocated to Minnesota, where she apparently resides to this day while keeping well away from the public eye — she’s 70 as of writing.

How Did Barbara Hoyt Die?

Barbara was actually the Family member Ruth plus a few others had plotted to kill in 1970 since she’d decided to turn on those arrested following the 1969 murder spree in the hopes of starting afresh. She thankfully survived thanks to her presence of mind and went on to testify for the prosecution because she genuinely knew it was the right thing to do before moving on pursue a career in nursing. But alas, following a relatively long, happy, peaceful life full of great friendships as well as relationships, the 65-year-old passed away from natural causes on December 3, 2017.

Where is Nancy Pitman Now?

While it’s true Nancy grew up in a wealthy Malibu household with everything she could materialistically ask for, she reportedly never felt happy until she was introduced to Charles Mason at 16. She thus decided to settle with him and his commune at Spahn Ranch, where she soon became known as either Brenda McCann, Nancy Monfort, Laura Nancy, Karen McCartney, Penelope Miller, Brenda Brindle, Brenda Moss, Cydette Perell, Tracy Rose, Penelope Tracy, Brenda Marie McKay, Ice, or Gold.

She was actually with the Family at the time of the 1969 Gary plus Tate–LaBianca murders, following which she allegedly even visited the latter crime scene to inspect the massacre with Charles. So it’s no surprise she not only remained loyal to the leader following his arrest but also drifted into the Aryan Brotherhood until she herself was convicted of being an accessory to an Aryan-related homicide. As per the last reports, she then spent roughly 18 months behind bars and has since moved to the Pacific Northwest with her children, where she still lives under a changed name.

Where is Mary Brunner Now?

Since Mary had come across career criminal Charles for the first time mere weeks following one of his stints in prison in 1967, she was the first whom he recruited into the Family as a lover. The couple actually welcomed a son together in April 1968, just for them to be arrested mere days later under suspicion of grand deft auto, public indecency, and endangering a child’s health, which was later reduced. She, in particular, was given two years on probation plus a 15-day suspended jail sentence for contributing to the delinquency of a minor, only to be arrested again in June for supplying narcotics to minors.

Therefore, she was unsurprisingly right there during the July 27, 1969, stabbing of Gary Hinman and was taken into custody on August 8 alongside Sandra Good for using a stolen credit card. As a result, when the time for the trials in connection to the Family murders came around, it was evident she’d know a lot, and she thankfully agreed to testify for the prosecution despite her own legal troubles. According to the last reports, she subsequently still remained loyal to her commune, that is, until her 1971 apprehension for a shootout in Hawthorne, California, for which she received 20 years to life but was paroled in 1977 — she has since remained well away from the limelight under a different name.

Where is Kathryn Lutesinger Now?

Kathryn “Kitty” Lutesinger was reportedly brought into the Family by her boyfriend turned baby daddy Bobby Beausoleil, but the 17-year-old never really got along with violent leader Charles Manson. She thus often ran away from their ranch in the hopes of doing better, only to once suddenly find herself in police custody owing to the cult’s atrocious crime spree – she didn’t hesitate to spill her guts here. In other words, she played an integral role in the authorities’ judicial case, following which she moved on to a much different life — she apparently evolved into a science teacher before becoming a Principle in the LA County school district, yet is now leading a comfortable, quiet, private, life as a retiree.

How Did Ella Jo Bailey and Catherine Gillies Die?

While not much information has been confirmed regarding either Ella or Catherine, the one thing we know for sure is that they’d both joined the Family at different times around 1968, only to leave following the crime spree in 1969. The former eventually did turn into a prosecutor’s witness since she was allegedly the primary reason Charles and his followers killed Gary Hinman — she’d falsely told them he’d inherited money — whereas the latter largely kept her distance from the legalities. But alas, in the end, they both ostensibly passed away at the age of 68 from cancer — Ella died on September 14, 2015, and Catherine died on June 29, 2018, in Cave Junction, Oregon.

Where Are Sherry Cooper and Danny DeCarlo Now?

Although Sherry and Danny both joined the Family relatively early on, they were drastically different since the former was a local girl seemingly not involved in anything illegal, whereas the latter was also a part of the Straight Satans biker gang and had a criminal history. Nevertheless, they escaped the cult in August 1969 upon hearing of their crime spree — Sherry alongside Barbara Hoyt following the Tate–LaBianca murders and Danny after the ranch hand Donald Shea homicide.

The duo actually testified against their former leader as well as other members during their respective trials before fleeing to Canada together for good in the 1970s, where they ultimately tied the knot. As per the last reports, they even welcomed a beautiful son into their lives a few years down the line but soon realized they weren’t working out, leading to a purported amicable divorce. Since then, while not much is known about either, it is believed they’re both alive and well as of 2023, with Sherry having returned to reside in California.

Where is Brooks Poston Now?

Quite like Susan Atkins, high school dropout Brooks came to believe Charles Manson was Jesus Christ the moment he first came across him through Ruth Ann Moorehouse’s father in 1967. That’s why the guitarist seemingly didn’t hesitate to hand over his mother’s credit card to the leader before joining his hippie-esk Family, believing they could achieve wonders together.

Eventually, though, following the events of the summer of 1969, Brooks left the commune on his own in fear for his life, just to join Paul Crockett and Paul Watkins as they approached the police with their concerns. It’s hence no surprise he even took to the stands in court against the cult before moving on to pursue his dream of becoming a musician by forming a band called Desert Sun alongside Paul Watkins. Yet, since then, the Californian has maintained a rather simple, peaceful life, all the while enjoying his time in the entertainment industry to the best of his abilities.

How Did Dennis Rice Die?

It’s true that Dennis was born into a typical middle-class family in Phoenix, Arizona, back in the 1940s, but he’d begun believing in anarchy by the time he was a teen and was simply rebelling. That’s how he uncovered the world of counterculture, heroin, as well as cults, making him believe the August 1969 homicide of Sharon Tate alongside her loved ones was the beginning of a new revolution.

Thus began his communication with Charles Manson and the Family, making him go as far as to attempt a jail brail from their leader following his sentencing with roughly 160 guns in tow. He was obviously arrested, convicted, as well as sentenced for this utter violation of laws, only to be released on probation following two years, which he ended up violating not once but twice before things turned out.

Dennis found Christianity, so he searched for a radical church upon his third release to avoid a relapse and ultimately evolved into a pastor with a loving second wife and six children from his two marriages. But as all things come to an end, the Focus on the Family contributor passed away from apparent natural causes too — he was 74 at the time.

