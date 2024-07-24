Marc Piacenza: Where is Lou Pearlman’s Childhood Friend Now?

As one of Louis “Lou” Jay Pearlman’s childhood friends and co-workers, Marc Piacenza once believed he knew the clean, luxurious way the boyband mogul used to run his several businesses. However, as carefully chronicled in Netflix’s ‘Dirty Pop: The Boy Band Scam,’ that was not at all the case, as the former turned out to be a conman behind an almost three-decade Ponzi scheme. And that is something his former friend could never condone, especially as he thinks if Lou didn’t go down the path he did, several people, including himself, would be leading much better lives.

Marc Piacenza Once Considered Lou Pearlman His Brother

It was back when Marc was merely 14 when he first met Lou while residing in the same neighborhood of Flushing in Queens, New York, only for them to grow closer with each passing day. Therefore, of course, they were by each other’s side for every major milestone, whether personal or familial, with the former going as far as to state he thought of Lou and his family as his own. He even elaborated in the aforementioned show that the latter had forged his driver’s license permit after he turned 16, which essentially indicates he had a makeshift streak from an early age.

Marc actually stated that since such permits at the time were nothing but a piece of paper, he saw Lou painstakingly draw all the stamps freehand — “I watched him,” he said. “And it worked.” He didn’t really think much of this back then, yet now that years have passed and he knows precisely how his once friend defrauded people of millions, he hates the fact he once inadvertently condoned such illicit actions.

Marc Piacenza’s Career Trajectory is Quite Intriguing

Although Marc was closely associated with Lou and well aware of all his dreams, ambitions, and ventures, he initially followed his own goal of becoming a trained New York City police officer. However, everything changed a few years down the line as the latter launched his Trans Continental company in Orlando, Florida, and invited everyone he once knew to join owing to the business’ scope plus lucrativeness.

Marc was among these individuals, just for him to indeed leave his stable government job with a pension package behind as he truly believed he was “getting on the ground floor of a winner.” Hence, he even invested in the firm before later getting some of his family members to do the same — that’s how much he believed in his brother and the success he had promised through the entertainment/music industry.

Marc himself had no idea about the inner workings of such an enterprise, yet he was made an executive and was right beside Lou as he launched several global artists as well as bands. You might actually even remember him from MTV’s ‘Making the Band,’ — a reality television series the latter had commissioned, wherein his friend essentially served as “Chief Babysitter” for all the aspiring young musicians. Nevertheless, this New York City Community College graduate’s official title was much different — he was a TransContinental executive before he began dabbling in other establishments.

Marc was apparently the Director of Training at the Lou-established New York Pizza from 2005 to 2009 before evolving into Director of Franchise Sales from 2009 to 2012, leaving four years after the owner’s conviction. He then did his best to move on in life by relocating to Salt Lake City, Utah, to serve as the Distributor Sales Manager at Nicholas & Company prior to moving on to Sysco as a marketing professional. Yet, by the time July 2018 rolled around, he had jumped to working as a Mortgage Officer at Sprig EQ in Pennsylvania, just to soon return to Florida as an Executive Mortgage Loan Officer.

Marc Piacenza is Leading a Quiet Life in Winter Garden

From the moment Marc realized Lou was a conman, he reportedly cut him out for good, meaning he didn’t talk to him on calls, visit him, take any messages, or even attend his court proceedings following his July 2007 arrest. However, what’s even more imperative to note is that he actually blames his once friend for the death of their mutual friend from Queens, Francisco “Frankie” Vazquez Jr., who purportedly took his own life in November 2006 after losing significant funds to his schemes. He does admittedly hold Lou responsible for this demise, which is why it did take him a little while to move on.

Nevertheless, today, it appears as if Marc leads a relatively stable yet quiet life in Winter Garden, Florida, where he actually bought a cozy home in April 2023 with the help of Keyseekers. This SprigEQ Executive Mortgage Loan Officer lives there with his adorable dog Jaxson, who turned four on July 7, 2024, all the while being surrounded by other friends plus loved ones.

On a more personal level, Marc seems especially close to his nephew Eric after both his parents have sadly passed away, and he evidently has a great bond with other immediate family members too. This Zebra-lover is also a massive music as well as sports enthusiast, so whether it be concerts, fests, baseball matches, or hockey games, he seemingly tries to attend them all live.

Read More: Lou Pearlman: Was the Boy Band Mogul Gay? What Was His Sexuality?