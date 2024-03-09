Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen Have Patched Up After Separating

While Larsa Pippen is already a household name thanks to her time on Bravo’s ‘The Real Housewives of Miami,’ her partnership with Marcus Jordan was better explored in season 2 of Peacock’s ‘The Traitors.’ Though their time together on the show was not long, it did allow the public to learn more about them. As such, when recent speculations hint that this particular relationship might be in danger, the fans of the duo cannot help but worry if the two are still going strong.

Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen Took Their Time to Become Public

Even before Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen had officially confirmed their relationship, there was speculation that the two might be in a relationship. Following Larsa’s divorce from Scottie Pippen on December 15, 2021, her interactions with Marcus in early September 2022 soon made people think that she might be in a new relationship. Marcus and Larsa had been spotted having lunch together at a Japanese restaurant in Miami, Florida, on September 4, 2022.

Not much later, on September 25, 2022, evidence arose showcasing Marcus and Jordan being physically affectionate during the Rolling Loud music festival. Despite this, Larsa reiterated in October 2022 that she and Marcus were just friends who had known each other for a long time. Indeed, they first met during a party in Los Angeles, California, in 2019 and hit it off quickly. Despite being spotted together multiple times in public and even sharing kisses, Marcus and Lara did not confirm that they were together.

Things came to a head in early January 2023 when People Magazine learned from sources that the relationship between Marcus and Lara is real and casual. As speculations continued to mount, Larsa decided to put an end to it all and posted a picture of herself together on Instagram on January 23, 2023, confirming that they were in a relationship. When the two celebrated Valentine’s Day together only a few weeks later, it became clear without a doubt that the two had entered a relationship.

Since then, Larsa has opened up about how she had come to realize her feelings for Marcus and how she felt jealous when she saw another girl talking to him. “I think it was one night we went out and there was a girl that was there. She was trying to talk to him, and I was getting jealous over it,” she explained to People Magazine. “And it was weird because I’m not really the jealous person, but I was jealous over the situation.”

No matter how the realization came about, her fans just seemed happy that she was giving love another chance. In fact, they even started a podcast together called ‘Separation Anxiety’ on June 13, 2023. In August 2023, there were brief rumors that the two might have gotten engaged, but the couple soon put an end to that as well. This had actually started because many had spotted a ring on Larsa’s hand and believed her to be engaged. Marcus certainly did not help by cheekily telling a reporter that he was looking for a wedding venue

Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen Are Still Together

There were rumors that Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen may have separated in February 2024, when the public realized that they had stopped following each other on Instagram. Additionally, Larsa’s stories seemed cryptic but hinted towards a possible breakup. Soon, Page Six shared that an insider had told them Marcus and Larsa had indeed broken up, and it was because of the former’s father.

In July 2023, after Marcus and Larsa’s relationship had been official for months, Marcus’ father, Michale Jordan, was asked by a reporter if he approved of the relationship between the two, to which he said “no” while laughing. Marcus did not waste much time doing damage control and revealed that his family adored Larsa and that they had all spent Thanksgiving 2022 together. Since then, Marcus has stated that his father had been joking, but Larsa herself had apparently felt “traumatized” by the scrutiny that the comment had brought.

This particular issue had apparently been the reason why Marcus and Larsa had decided to separate in February 2024. However, by the time Valentine’s Day came around, the two were seen out together and were back on each other’s Instagram followers list. The couple ended up confirming in the reunion of ‘The Traitors‘ season 2 that while that particular time in their relationship had been tumultuous, they were now definitely back together. The only regret Larsa seems to have about the situation is seemingly that she had decided to delete pictures of Marcus from Instagram

