Margaret Hodgson: Where is the Enfield Poltergeist Teen Now?

While there’s no denying the case of supernatural stirs at 284 Green Street in Enfield, London, England, is historically infamous, the people it primarily centered around have never spoken on it much. They have been mentioned in books, covered in documentaries, and even dramatized in the 2016 horror film ‘The Conjuring 2,’ yet AppleTV+’s ‘The Enfield Poltergeist’ is the first to really feature them. So now, if you simply wish to learn more about Margaret Hodgson, in particular — 13 when the incidents began back in August 1987 before lasting for nearly 18 months — we’ve got the details for you.

Who is Margaret Hodgson?

Born in 1964 in Edmonton, Middlesex, as the eldest of four to Margaret “Peggy” Hodgson and her husband (his complete identity is unclear as of writing), Margaret doesn’t remember a lot of her girlhood. She can vividly recall the tumultuousness she grew up surrounded by, but key teen experiences from the tender age of 11 onwards are a bit murky in her head, considering everything she has endured.