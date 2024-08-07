Maria and Tom: Is the Love is Blind UK Duo Still Together?

While there’s no denying connections are built upon communication, honesty, trust, and vulnerability, often times reality dating shows completely miss the mark on illustrating the same. However, that’s not at all the case for Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind: UK,’ especially as it features beautiful souls like Maria Benkh and Tom Stroud, whose pure intentions won hearts across the globe. They did have their fair share of personal struggles along the way, yet their determination to always show up for one another in the way they had initially promised ensured they flourished.

Maria and Tom’s Romance is One For the Books

Since 38-year-old Tom was well aware his past was the reason he hadn’t been able to completely give himself to a relationship previously, he stepped into this experiment a little apprehensive. Little did he know he’d soon come across not one but two women — 30-year-old Maria and 32-year-old Natasha — who’d turn his world upside down by giving him a safe space to be open. But alas, while he appreciated both of them to no extent and knew picking one would break the other’s heart, he had to go with his gut so as to maybe one day attain the ideal life he pictured.

Therefore, Tom chose Maria — he felt fulfilled as well as understood in just her presence through the walls, whereas he simply couldn’t imagine there being a long-term love bond with Natasha. The way this couple could have the deepest of conversations without any judgment, made each other laugh at the silliest of jokes, and were able to comprehend the emotional impact of his father’s early abandonment plus her father’s demise on their respective lives helped them grow stronger.

So, of course, Tom ultimately got down on one knee for Maria while expressing precisely just how much she means to him before asking her to marry him, to which she blissfully said, “Yes!” Their ensuing face-to-face meeting and their time away in Corfu for a romantic getaway only solidified their connection further by enabling them to explore all of its aspects, which showed them they really are compatible.

Maria and Tom Still Seem To Be Happily Involved

Although there has been no public confirmation about Maria and Tom’s relationship status as of writing, we do believe they ended up walking down the aisle together to be forever partners. That’s because of the sheer love, respect, trust, as well as understanding they had never really waivered, enabling them to face, talk about, and overcome any obstacle that came their way without letting things blow over. The fact they follow one another on social media plus seem to be leading lives that are essentially complementary also indicates a continued affinity between them — there is true hope for them.

Maria Benkh is a Thriving Professional in the Beauty Industry

Although Maria has had to fight a little for her independence since she’s a Southampton, England, native with Moroccan roots, the constant support of her immediate family has made all the difference to her in her world. In fact, that’s arguably what gave her the confidence to pursue her dreams in the health/beauty industry as a Certified Lash Technician and Makeup Artist with a brand of her own. Maria Makiage is actually seemingly doing great in Kingsland, helping the now-rising public figure also pursue her other passion of traveling — whether it be Miami, New York, Morocco, Croatia, or Dubai, she has been everywhere recently.

Tom Stroud is Doing His Best to Juggle His Personal and Professional Lives

While being a Public Relations & Marketing Consultant has allowed Tom to lead a rather luxuriously nomadic lifestyle with frequent traveling and new adventures, he recently realized relationships matter more than anything else in this world. Thus, he has been focusing on his health, his family, his friends, as well as his career in equal proportions these days, all the while also not giving up on the part of him that loves exploring the world plus the diverse cultures it has to offer. He even emotionally commented on the same upon learning of his father’s passing in June 2024, which you can read above.

