Marilia and Patrick: Is the Love is Blind Brazil Couple Still Dating?

It is very rare to see two independent and strong-willed people find their way to each other, especially on a reality dating TV show. Marilia Pinheiro and Patrick Ribeiro were also of a similar type, but when it was time for them to come together on Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind: Brazil’ season 4, they demonstrated how accommodating and resilient they could be with each other. They were one of the strongest couples, with a solid connection built on the right foundations from the beginning. Fans saw in their relationship the hope for a romantic future that would be rewarding for both of them.

Marilia Pinheiro and Patrick Ribeiro Felt a Connection From Their First Interaction

Marilia Pinheiro and Patrick Ribeiro started on the right foot when they first heard each other’s voices in their separate pods. Patrick told her that from her voice, he could tell she was the right woman for him, and this proved to be true. They went on to discuss their previous relationships and vulnerabilities. Marilia shared that she had been cheated on and wanted to take things slowly, while Patrick shared that he valued relationships and partnerships and was not interested in anything short-term.

After a few meetings, Patrick shared that he had been making brief notes about the women he liked. When another contestant, Renata, entered the pod, he mistook her for Marilia and told her that he really liked her and wanted to take things forward. When Marilia came back to meet him, he realized his mistake and confessed what had happened. Although Marilia was a little disappointed, Patrick assured her that his feelings for her were completely valid and honest and that it was a genuine mix-up. He took full responsibility, which made Marilia appreciate him even more.

Finally, Patrick told Renata what he had done and declared his intention to take things forward with Marilia instead. Renata was very upset and told him she would not forget him and that there was nothing he could do to mend the situation. Meanwhile, Marilia was enjoying the regular shower of affection that Patrick was showing her, such as giving her flowers. She shared that no one had done anything like that for her before, which made her very optimistic about their future.

The two of them met each other and quickly exchanged rings, excited to start their honeymoon phase together. They made each other comfortable, and even under the strict scrutiny of other contestants, they managed to stick well together, coming across as a strong and endearing couple well-matched for each other. They found time to spend together and were very happy with their physical intimacy and their ability to open up to one another.

Marilia Pinheiro and Patrick Ribeiro are Not Together Anymore

Marilia Pinheiro and Patrick Ribeiro do not seem to be in a relationship with each other. They have not been spotted together at major events and have not engaged with each other publicly. While it’s possible they have kept their relationship private, one can only speculate due to the absence of any official announcements or indicators of their involvement in each other’s lives. They do follow each other on social media and have remained friends, but the closeness of this friendship is also under scrutiny.

Marilia Pinheiro is working as a banker and is very satisfied with her career and its direction. Being on a reality TV show has significantly boosted her confidence and opened up new work ventures for her. She has entered brand collaborations, such as with Belles, a loungewear and beachwear clothing brand, using her identity to promote their products. She is very close to her family; her father, Mario Pinheiro, and her mother, Solange Delfino, are the pillars of her life, and her brother, Pedro Pinheiro, adds to the wholesomeness of her life.

However, the real star of her life is her dog, Scoot, whom she treats and loves like her own son, embarking on epic adventures together. A vacation enthusiast, Marilia was seen flaunting her style in Santa Catarina in December 2023 and Indaiatuba and Rio de Janeiro in February 2024. She takes every chance to see as much of the world as she can and thoroughly enjoys herself, whether at carnivals, dinner outings with family, or casual hangouts with friends.

Patrick, a Traffic Manager, keeps a low profile about his personal life. His job demands rigorous attention, so it’s natural that he dedicates time to maintaining his fitness, often seen at the gym. A dedicated fitness enthusiast, he enjoys showcasing the results of his hard work and is comfortable in front of the camera. Besides immersing himself in the gym, he is passionate about cycling, swimming, and adventurous activities like scuba diving. Dogs hold a special place in Patrick’s heart, although he mourned the loss of a beloved furry companion in June 2021. He embraces life near the ocean, often seen with his surfboard, ready to catch waves—a reflection of his adventurous spirit that extends to his everyday pursuits.

