While it has been well over 60 years since legendary actress Marilyn Monroe passed away, the circumstances behind her death continue to haunt many. That’s because there have been several accounts of what really happened to her on the fateful evening of August 4, 1962, inside her home at 12305 Fifth Helena Drive in Brentwood, Los Angeles. However, Fox’s/Hulu’s ‘Celebrity Crime Scene: Marilyn Monroe’ reinvestigates the matter to challenge the official account and hopefully reach a more comprehensive conclusion.

Marilyn Monroe Cause of Death Was a Probable Suicide

Although Marilyn Monroe was arguably one of the most popular names in the entertainment industry throughout the 1950s and early 1960s, she did have her fair share of struggles. Not only did she not have a great childhood that impacted her adult years, but she had reportedly also been diagnosed with severe depression and was a known substance absuser. In fact, prior to the summer of 1962, she had attempted suicide twice by trung o overdose on her precisriotion medication, but she was saved after she herself had called for help.

Accoring to the show, Marilyn was stuggling with her mental health in 1962 owing to her recent divorce from Arthur Miller and her firing from ‘Something’s Got to Give.’ However, she had a rather normal day on August 4 as she took meetings and planned for a future ahead, only for thngs to change in the afternoon as she called her psyciatrist. He remioaned with her for a few hours, following which he reportedly asked her housekeeper to stay the night and keep an eye on the star. He left at around 7 pm, shortly after which Marilyn allegedly locked herself in her room, spoke on the phone with actor Peter Lawford, and asked him to her loved ones goodbye. As per the housekeeper’s account, she saw that the light in Marilyn’s room was on at around 3 am on August 5 and tried to open the door, only to find it locked.

She claims she then went outside, looked through a window, and saw her laying seemingly unresponsive, sos she called the psychiatrist. When the latter arrived, he allegedly broke the window to go in and another doctor soon declared him dead. Yet, it wasn’t until around 4:30 am that the officials were called, following which the star was taken in for an autopsy. TheLos Angeles County coroner’s report ascertained her cause of death as a “probable suicide” from an overdose of her prescription medications. Not only was a fatal coctail of drugs found in her system but there were also numerous pill bottles on her bedside, one of which had been filled with 50 tablets just a day prior but was now empty. Her call with Peter Lawford, her longheld mental healh issues, and the fact that she was found still gripping her phone also played a role here, especially as it seemed consisted with the pattern of her two previous failed suicides.

Many Theories Allege Marilyn Monroe Was Killed and the Crime Scene Staged

Although the official account of Marilyn’s death details that her housekeeper told authorities she saw the actress’ bedroom light on at around 3 am, she had allegedly initially said midnight. As if that’s not enough, her publicist was also called by someone at 10:30 pm the same evening to be told that there was a “problem at” the satr’s home and a neighbor indicated seeing men in suits carrying out boxes around midnight. Even an ambulance service provider once claimed that they had been called to her home in the early morning hours of the fateful day, as per the show. Accoridng to theprovider, Marilyn was alive but in a coma from the drugs she had ingested, but she died on the way to the hospital. That’s when she was taken back home, placed into bed, and then the autorities were called.

A few of the many reasons behind these conspiracy theories is that while Marilyn had officially died of an overdose, there was water bottle or glass around her to suggest she had swalloed pills. Moreover, according to records, her bedsheets were almost too prestine to suggest a drug overdose and there was also a clear lack of any vomit or bodily functions. As per the show, the window was also seeming broken from the inside out rtaher than the other way around because the glass pieces were shattered outside and not in. The fact that Marilyn’s housekeeper claimed to have been doing laundry when she found Marilyn at 3 am also seemed strange, making many syspect the scene was staged to suggest suicde.

As for how the actress died, these therories suggest she was either killed owing to her alleged affairs with both Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy and President John F. Kennedy. According to records, both men have divulged some secrets to her during their time together, which she allegedly threathened to expose after the attorney general broke up with her mere days prior. Many believe her home was already bugged by the FBI director as they feared her leaking state secrets to communists or communist sympathizers, so they decided to take matters into their own hands. In other words, some theories suggest she was killed by the FBI or the CIA owing to her alleged affairs. Another suggests she was taken out by the mafia as they wished to get back at the President and the attorney general for cracking down on them. In other words, although Marilyn’s official cause of death remains suicde, many believe she was killed and her room was staged to appear as if she had taken her own life.

Read More: What Pills Did Marilyn Monroe Take? What Caused Her Death?