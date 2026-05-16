Are Marjorie and Jason From Couples Therapy Season 5 Still Together?

The moment Marjorie and Jason Caffrey first came across our screens on Paramount+’s ‘Couples Therapy’ season 5, it was evident their primary issue is communication and understanding. After all, they had an argument about how much they argue daily within moments of their first session with Dr. Orna Guralnik, following which they opened up about more specific issues. It turned out they often do not see eye to eye, even though they have been married for over 11 years, which has led them to fall into a toxic pattern of not listening to one another.

Marjorie and Jason Caffrey Wanted to Make Things Work Even in the Face of Several Struggles

Among the first things both Marjorie and Jason revealed in their therapy session was that they have been fighting a lot over the past year, with it all stemming from a feeling of not being heard. According to the latter, they either make decisions without really consulting one another or, when asked, trump their partner’s opinions after considering them for only a brief moment. That’s when Marjorie revealed that this is her second marriage, so with a 22-year-old and a 16-year-old from a previous union, as well as a young son with Jason, she claimed she doesn’t always have time for discussions. She had no idea this very thing was hurting her husband in a way she never expected.

Then the topic of politics came up, prompting Marjorie to exclaim that she sometimes questions the man she married because their values and views are so different. However, when the therapist asked them what their partner truly stands for, neither could go beyond basic topic titles, indicating they really weren’t communicating well. She thus assigned them the homework of actively listening to one another for at least 10 minutes each day, which did wonders within a short time. That’s when their other issues came to light, including her mean remarks, his rigidity, and their silent expectations, enabling them to gradually start working through them, too.

Despite Past Experiences Impacting Their Connection, Marjorie and Jason Remain Strong Today

While Marjorie has long understood that Jason requires a strict routine to maintain his sobriety and keep away from his past alleged drug issues, she personally has never wanted to stick to a schedule. Her husband couldn’t fathom why at first, not realizing it wouldn’t give her the sense of peace or relief he gets, but things became clear once they opened up. That’s how many more intricacies of their relationship also came to light, and they were able to talk about them in a manner that enabled them to reach solutions, compromises, or understanding. Therefore, we are happy to report that Marjorie and Jason are still together, dedicating themselves to their union in a way that makes them stronger every day. They even have a couple’s Instagram profile, where they share “Real life, real laughs, still figuring it out!”

While Marjorie is a Healthcare Executive, Jason is a Passionate Construction Professional

A native of New Jersey, Marjorie Caffrey reportedly was just a young girl when she first developed a keen interest in healthcare, wanting to pursue a career of service to others. Thus, upon graduating from high school, she enrolled at Chamberlain University to pursue a Bachelor’s degree in Nursing, becoming a certified registered nurse in the late 1990s/early 2000s. She subsequently freelanced for a while before landing a stable position as an Emergency Room nurse (RN-ER) at Monmouth Medical Center, where she worked from April 2005 to 2016. However, since November 2021, the wife, mother of three, and Neptune Township resident has proudly been serving as the Executive Director at Suncrest Hospice.

As for Jason, the fellow New Jersey native, he has been good with his hands since he was a child, always either breaking something apart or building something up. Hence, he made the conscious decision to enter the construction/contracting trade rather than a white-collar job, starting as a gopher with a small home improvement contractor in 1997. He gradually rose through the ranks, working for a custom developer in 2007 and a commercial carpentry business in 2010 before securing a place in an apprenticeship program in 2014.

That was around the same time he joined a labor union, after which he honed his skills and expanded his reach with the help of a budding network. He later worked at a curtainwall company, did projects across the Jersey City skyline, earned the title of Forman, and evolved into a Construction Specialist. In fact, he has been working at NJ Transit as a Construction Specialist since 2025, all the while also establishing himself as a digital creator.

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