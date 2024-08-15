Mark Geragos: Where is Scott Peterson’s Attorney Now?

It was Christmas Eve 2002 when the entire world turned upside down for two families as 26-year-old 8-month pregnant Laci Denise Rocha Peterson disappeared from her Modesto home. The truth is, as explored in Netflix’s ‘American Murder: Laci Peterson,’ the whole community initially joined forces to find her, only to soon turn on her husband of five years, Scott Peterson. This was when it came to light that the sole individuals to believe in his innocence were loved ones as well as defense attorney Mark John Geragos, which is how he was quickly retained.

Mark Geragos’ Background Set The Foundation For His Success

Born on October 5, 1957, in Los Angeles, California, to Betty Jane Geragos and Paul Geragos as one of their three sons, Mark reportedly developed an interest in the legal field at a young age. After all, his father was a lawyer too, one who almost exclusively specialized in criminal defense work and thus inadvertently drove his son to focus on the same once he passed the bar in 1983. This Flintridge Preparatory School 1975 graduate had actually initially earned his Double Bachelor’s in Anthropology plus Sociology from Haverford College in 1979, just to then earn his Juris Doctorate from Loyola Law School at Loyola Marymount University in 1982.

According to reports, Mark founded a rock & roll concert promotion business while at university to make ends meet prior to soon closing the chapter for good to work alongside his father. We specify this because the duo established Geragos & Geragos together the same year he entered the bar, with their aim being to oversee criminal defense and litigation cases in particular. Little did they know at the time that the youngster would eventually evolve into a full-fledged celebrity criminal defense lawyer, all the while also serving as his law firm’s Managing Partner.

Mark Geragos Has Handled Some Extremely High Profile Cases

Despite the fact Mark was already thriving in the industry he’d chosen for himself, it wasn’t until 1997-1998 that he landed his first true high-profile case with Susan McDougal as his client. She had earlier been convicted of fraud in the infamous Whitewater case involving President Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton, only to then be accused as well as acquitted on charges of embezzlement. This was followed by him attaining Roger Clinton, rapper Nate Dogg, actress Winona Ryder, now-convicted killer Scott Peterson, and Michael Jackson, along with many more as his clients over the years.

In fact, in recent years, Mark has actually represented rapper Chris Brown, athlete Colin Kaepernick, actor Jussie Smollett, and many other such celebrities, all the while getting some heat himself. Nevertheless, he has not let any allegation affect his work — he is genuinely dedicated to his job because he believes helping others, even in controversial matters, means something in the long run.

Mark Geragos is a Man of Many Hats

While Los Angeles native Mark continues to serve as a trial criminal defense attorney and the Managing Partner of Geragos & Geragos law firm to this day, he is also a restaurateur and a broker. It was in 2010 that he established a traditional American restaurant named Engine Co. No. 28 in an actual restored firehouse, merely a year before he launched his own real estate brokerage called GG Realtors too.

As if that’s not enough, Mark till very recently used to co-host the ‘Reasonable Doubt’ legal podcast alongside comic Adam Carolla. He still continues to share his opinions on various legal cases on networks such as News Nation. He has even made appearances on CNN and ABC as an expert guest, far removed from when he co-hosted ‘Making the Case’ on the former in 2014 or served as an executive producer on ‘Notorious’ for the latter in 2016.

We should also mention that Mark previously held the titles of President of the Criminal Trial Lawyers of America, President of the National Trial Lawyers of America, plus “Lawyer of the Year” in both civil and criminal arenas for several years. Furthermore, according to reports, he has even repeatedly been named “One of the 100 Most Influential Attorneys in California” by the California Law Business Magazine and has been voted as one of Los Angeles’ Super Lawyers for fifteen straight years by his peers. Most importantly, though, as an Armenian-American, he maintains such a close relationship with his community that he has even served on the Advisory Committee of Birthright Armenia, as the Chairman of the Armenian Bone Marrow Donor Registry, plus is an active board member of the Armenia Fund International since 2006.

Coming to Mark’s personal life, from what we can tell, this co-author of the 2013 published ‘Mistrial: An Inside Look at How the Criminal Justice System Works’ is a blissfully married father of two based in Los Angeles, California. The family man reportedly tied the knot with the love of his life, Paulette Kassabianm, around the time his career was just taking off, following which they welcomed two beautiful, now-adult children — Jake and Teny. It appears as if they are a close-knit group, so we only wish them all the happiness for years to come.

