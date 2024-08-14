McKenzie: What Happened to Laci and Scott Peterson’s Dog?

When 8-month pregnant Laci Peterson suddenly disappeared from her Modesto, California, home on Christmas Eve 2002, no one could’ve ever expected how the search for her would pan out. That’s because, as explored in Netflix’s ‘American Murder: Laci Peterson,’ many initially believed she’d soon be found safe and sound, only for the reality to be much, much different. The 25-year-old unfortunately went from apparently walking her dog McKenzie in a nearby park to being found dead alongside her son on the shores of San Francisco Bay in April 2003.

McKenzie Played a Key Role in The Way Laci Was Reported Missing

According to police records, it was when Laci Peterson’s husband of five years, Scott Peterson, had returned home from a fishing trip at around 5 p.m. that he noticed something was amiss. His wife’s beloved pet, McKenzie, was in the backyard with his leash still on, which he thought was weird but not weird enough for him to immediately question what was going on since he allegedly knew his wife planned on walking him. However, per records, when he couldn’t find her anywhere, he went to a neighbor, who reported they had pyt McKenzie in their backyard.

It turns out one of the Petersons neighbors had spotted McKenzie dragging his leash alone in the nearby park, and since they knew who he belonged to, they returned him home before locking the back door. They had simply assumed he had run off, but a witness later reported that they had indeed seen a heavily pregnant woman walking the dog in the park, a count that could never be verified. Therefore, despite Scott’s narrative to the police and his ensuing seeming attempt to find Laci, he was eventually arrested for her and their son’s murder as new evidence implicated him.

McKenzie Reported Lived a Long, Happy Life

Although McKenzie the Golden Retriever was crucial in Laci’s case, the fact he couldn’t communicate precisely what had happened or if he had seen anything under his direct involvement in the case was rather moot. He was thus returned to the family, who ultimately decided that it would be best if he was taken care of by one of Scott’s relatives for good, which is precisely what happened. While it’s unclear precisely which relative he went to, Scott’s mother did once state he was leading a happy life, which is all that mattered. However, considering everything transpired so long ago, it is safe to assume McKenzie has since passed and is now walking right alongside his rightful owner, Laci, wherever they are. We should also mention that Laci’s two cats, Siam and Gracie, were given to one of her closest friends, Stacey Boyers.

