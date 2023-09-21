Marnie Simpson From All Star Shore: Everything We Know

‘All Star Shore’ is a reality TV show that brings together the biggest personalities from MTV’s shore shows around the world, and Marnie Simpson is one of the biggest of them all. Simpson is a ‘Geordie Shore’ legend, known for her fiery personality, her love of partying, and her always-on-point fashion sense. She’s also one of the most successful cast members from the show, with her own clothing line, beauty range, and podcast. Then, she took her talents to season 2 of ‘All Star Shore,’ where she managed to convey the same charm and relatability to the audience. We were intrigued by her time on the screen and wanted to know more about her life. This is what we found!

Marnie Simpson’s Age, Ethnicity, Family, and Background

Marnie Simpson was born on January 17, 1992, in South Shields, England. Not a lot is known about her parents except that her mother’s name is Sharra Kyle and that she is close to both her parents. She grew up in a town near Newcastle and later moved to the city after completing her schooling. She is also very close with her cousin, Sophie Kasaei, who is also a fellow cast member on ‘Geordie Shore.’ Her journey to fame began in the world of beauty pageants when she won the title of Miss Newcastle in 2012. However, it was her venture into the world of reality television that would truly catapult her into the spotlight.

Marnie has also been open about her health struggles. She had a sensitive bladder, which became chronic in 2016 but was eventually brought under control. Unfortunately, after giving birth, her bladder issues flared up again, causing significant discomfort. Despite trying various medications, she faced ongoing challenges and was in pain for days. However, now, she has good days and has the condition under control.

The beautiful and charming reality TV star has also had some issues with her alcohol tolerance. In an interview with Checklist, she talked about the issues she had been having and how it changed after she had her baby. She said, “Before I fell pregnant, it used to take me at least six glasses of wine to even get even slightly tipsy. It’s nice to not have to go out and have everyone expect you to get drunk.” She further added, “Hopefully my body’s reset itself and my tolerance is back to a normal person’s!”

Marnie Simpson’s Profession

Before her reality TV fame, Marnie worked as a waitress. However, it was her stint in the world of reality TV that made her a popular figure. Her breakthrough came when she joined the cast of ‘Geordie Shore’ in 2013, during its seventh season. While her initial appearance was a brief club scene in season one, episode four, she quickly became an integral part of the show’s dynamic.

Known for her eccentric and, at times, catty persona, Marnie became a sweetheart to the audience. Her loyalty to those she loves and her wild yet caring nature made her a standout character on the show. She stayed with ‘Geordie Shore’ until its 14th season, cementing her status as a core cast member. Apart from ‘Geordie Shore,’ Marnie ventured into other reality TV projects. In 2016, she took part in the eighteenth series of ‘Celebrity Big Brother,’ finishing in fourth place. Marnie also participated in the eighth series of ‘Ex on the Beach,’ ‘In Therapy,’ ‘Single AF,’ and ‘All Star Shore’ adding dimensions to her reality TV portfolio.

Her appearances on these shows not only made her a household name but also opened up opportunities for product endorsements. Marnie has endorsed products ranging from lingerie, with her role as the face of Love Honey, to stylish clothing lines like Forever Modo. In 2017, she started selling her contact lenses under the brand I Spy Eyes. The same year, she also released an autobiography book titled “Stripped Bare.” Additionally, she graced the cover of the premiere magazine Heat as the cover story, solidifying her status as a prominent figure in the world of reality TV and celebrity culture.

In 2021, Marnie purchased a stunning 7-bedroom home in Bedfordshire that is worth about £1.5 million. However, she believed that her house was haunted, which eventually led to her making an appearance on the show ‘Celebrity Help! My House Is Haunted.’ The demonologist Ben Winfield told her that she has an “Elemental Guardian” who is attached to her and not her property.

Marnie Simpson’s Ex-Boyfriends

Marnie Simpson’s dating life has been a topic of interest for fans and followers of her reality TV journey. She has been romantically linked with several individuals, and her relationships have been a source of drama, intrigue, and entertainment. One of her notable relationships was with Aaron Chalmers, a fellow contestant on ‘Geordie Shore,’ with whom she had an on-off romance that spanned three years.

However, their happiness was short-lived as Marnie entered the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house and became involved with Lewis Bloor. This showmance took a turn for the worse when Lewis cheated on Marnie, adding a layer of heartbreak and betrayal to their relationship. Ricky Rayment, known from ‘The Only Way Is Essex’ (TOWIE), was another significant figure in Marnie’s dating history. They embarked on an intense romance that led to Ricky proposing to her in Greece, a moment captured for ‘Geordie Shore.’

Unfortunately, their engagement ended just three months later, with Ricky citing concerns about Marnie’s partying habits later as a contributing factor to their breakup. As per the reports by Mirror, Ricky expressed his discomfort with Marnie’s behavior when she went out, stating that her actions, like kissing her girl friends, felt like a form of cheating in his eyes. He also emphasized that he didn’t miss her after their split.

Marnie Simpson’s Husband

Marnie Simpson is married to her partner, Casey Johnson. The two got married on March 22, 2023, after being engaged for 3 years, and filmed the whole wedding for their fans to see. The wedding was attended by her family and friends, which included many reality TV stars such as Chantelle Connelly. Marnie and Casey met in 2017, and their romance blossomed during their time on ‘Single AF,’ and just after eight months of being together, they bought a house. In April 2019, Marnie announced that she was pregnant, and on October 29, 2019, she welcomed her first child, a son named Rox Starr Johnson, with her partner Casey.

Their family grew again in May 2022 when they welcomed their second son, Oax Rubee Johnson. The reality TV star celebrated her sixth anniversary with her husband Casey on June 26, 2023, marking a significant milestone in their relationship. Their journey together has seen its share of ups and downs, as is often the case in the world of reality TV relationships, but their commitment to one another shines through.

Marnie Simpson’s life has been a rollercoaster of reality TV stardom, personal milestones, and romantic entanglements. As she continues to navigate the challenges of fame, motherhood, and relationships, she remains a captivating figure for the audience eager to follow her journey, and we can’t wait to see what happens next.

Read More: Hatidza Garderobe From All Star Shore: Everything We Know