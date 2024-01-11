MAFS Australia Season 8: Which Couples Are Still Together?

Premiered on 22 February 2021 on the Nine Network, ‘Married at First Sight Australia’ season 8 was a whirlwind of love, drama, and surprises. From the moment vows were exchanged, viewers were hooked on the rollercoaster of arranged matrimony. Guided by relationship experts, each couple faced challenges that added spice to their unique love stories. With the season’s final decision day, hearts raced, and emotions soared, leaving audiences craving more of this captivating dance with destiny.

Melissa Rawson and Bryce Ruthven are Still Together

In the ever-evolving saga of love and life, it seems that Melissa Rawson and Bryce Ruthven have not only weathered the storm but have emerged stronger than ever. Despite facing a torrent of online hate during their time on the show, the resilient couple sought therapy to navigate through the rough waters. Fast forward to the present, and they stand not just as a married duo but as proud parents of twin boys, Levi and Tate, born premature in October 2021. After a seven-week stint in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, the family now revels in the joy of parenthood.

Celebrating three blissful years together in 2023, they exchanged vows on February 24, 2023. Both Melissa and Bryce have embraced ambassador roles for the Miracles Foundation, and Melissa has carved her path with the personal blog ‘Her Second Shift,’ championing parenting, lifestyle, and empowering women. Meanwhile, Bryce has found his footing as a Studio Producer at Disrupt Radio since May 2023.

Rebecca Zemek and Jake Edwards Are Not Together Anymore

Rebecca Zemek and Jake Edwards found themselves on divergent paths post-breakup. Rebecca, having admitted to infidelity, has since transformed into a model and Instagram influencer, seamlessly blending brand promotions with her social media presence. As a Real Estate Developer at Home of Haus, she has found happiness in her relationship with her boyfriend Ben Michell. They together welcomed a beautiful baby girl named Immy in June 2022. Collaborating with the clothing brand Two Tags, Rebecca now continues to make waves.

Jake, on the other hand, briefly dated fitness influencer Sophie Guidolin before finding love with Clare Ranking. The couple embraced an engagement in December 2022 and shared their joy with Jake’s loyal dog, Kudi. Jake, now associated with Edwards & Smith Buyers Agents, not only hosts the show “Celebrity Renovations” but also wears the hat of a radio host on SENQ 693.

Where are Samantha Harvey and Cameron Dunne Now?

As the chapters of Samantha Harvey and Cameron Dunne unfolded, the tale took surprising turns. Samantha has ventured into entrepreneurship with her hair care range, Kaikora. Adding another feather to her cap, she also took on the role of a judge in Top Model Australia. Love found its way into her life with ex-boyfriend Jesse, but the status of their relationship remains unclear.

On the other side of the spectrum, Cameron found a connection with fellow bride Coco on the show but it fizzled out with the time. Keeping his life private, Cameron has seemingly moved on from the ‘MAFS’ spotlight, enjoying life with his close ones, leaving the specific details of his current endeavors veiled in mystery.

Where are Booka Nile and Brett Helling Now?

The tumultuous journey of love after the show has unfolded uniquely for Booka Nile and Brett Helling. Since their breakup on the show, Brett has immersed himself in the noble cause of volunteering with the Salvation Army, dedicating his efforts to assisting the homeless. His compassionate dream involves opening a treatment center to aid the vulnerable, all while continuing his support for those in need. Additionally, Brett has ventured into the world of podcasting with ‘ScubeTube,’ where he delves into a myriad of topics.

On the other side of the spectrum, Booka Nile has found solace in the arms of Luke Miller, and together, they’ve embraced parenthood with the arrival of their little bundle of joy, Halen, born in April 2023. However, amidst the joy of new life, Booka faced the profound loss of her grandmother shortly after Halen’s birth. Juggling the emotions of becoming a mother and bidding farewell to a beloved family member, Booka continues to navigate life’s complexities. Beyond her personal life, Booka has expanded her horizons as the owner of Sonic Sounds, taking strides in her music career.

Where are Coco Stedman and Sam Carraro Now?

Coco Stedman and Sam Carraro have found themselves on separate paths post-show. Coco, appearing to be reveling in her newfound single status, embraces life surrounded by friends and family while steering the ship as the owner of KX Pilates Miranda.

On the other hand, Sam Carraro’s romantic endeavors remain a bit enigmatic. Rumored to have dated Sandra Rato, a former star of ‘The Bachelor,’ Sam’s current relationship status is unclear. Amidst the romantic ambiguity, Sam has undergone a remarkable physical transformation, delving into a burgeoning boxing career and participating in celebrity boxing matches.

Alana Lister and Jason Engler Have Separated

In the tale of Alana Lister and Jason Engler, the path took a rocky turn. Confirming their separation in April 2021, Jason cited an inability to make the relationship work. Alana, after the split, found comfort in the arms of her new boyfriend Ben Michell, although the current status of their relationship remains uncertain. Alana’s post-show journey also took a dark turn as she faced a harrowing experience with a stalker who allegedly took control of every aspect of her life, hacking into her social media accounts and invading her privacy.

Jason, on the other hand, briefly dated ‘MAFS’ season 7 star KC Osborne before their eventual breakup. Presently, his social media paints a picture of a man enjoying the company of friends while navigating the complexities of post-reality show life.

Where are Joanne Todd and James Susler Now?

In the aftermath of the dramatic fallout on ‘Married at First Sight,’ Joanne Todd and James Susler have forged divergent paths. Facing the challenges of the COVID-19 era, Joanne allegedly lost her job of 12 years for refusing the vaccine and has now returned to her roots as a barber. She found love again and got married to Joe Donaghy in 2022. But looks like they are facing turbulence in their marital paradise, with rumors circulating about a split, though no official confirmation has been provided by either party. Despite the uncertainties, she finds solace in spending quality time with her sons.

On the flip side, James Susler has embraced the role of an entrepreneur and investor, venturing into the world of automotive dealerships through ‘Sell Your Prestige Car.’ Briefly linked to Verity East, he now navigates the intricacies of his expanding career and personal life.

Belinda Vickers and Patrick Hayes Dwyer Have Parted Ways

Belinda Vickers and Patrick Hayes Dwyer who were once entwined in a nine-month romance, have since parted ways. They went their separate paths in July 2021. Belinda found new companionship with Hayden Burbank, embarking on travel adventures together. Notably, she has also ventured into homeownership, acquiring a new apartment. On the other end of the spectrum, Patrick has reportedly taken a hiatus from social media, announcing his departure and indicating a prolonged absence.

Where are Beth Moore and Russell Duance Now?

As for Beth Moore and Russell Duance, their lives after the show have unfolded in distinctive ways. Beth, currently residing in Gadigal, appears to have taken a hiatus from the dating scene, expressing the challenges of investing time and energy into it. With a candid acknowledgment of the tedious nature of online dating, she graciously urges understanding from her followers.

Meanwhile, Russell has immersed himself in a culinary journey, showcasing delicious meals on his social media and establishing his broadcast channel, ‘The Adventures of RUSTY.’ Beyond the kitchen, he shares his passion for cycling and motorcycling with fans, creating a vibrant tapestry of post-‘Married at First Sight’ endeavors.

Where are Georgia Fairweather and Liam Cooper Now?

After their time on the show, the paths of Georgia Fairweather and Liam Cooper diverged after their on-screen parting. Since the separation, Liam, the founder of Pure and Wild, a vitamin and supplements platform, embarked on a romantic journey with Samuel Levi from the New Zealand version of the show in 2019. However, the relationship with Samuel Levi ultimately met its end.

Meanwhile, Georgia Fairweather has seamlessly transitioned into a jet-setting lifestyle. As a travel and lifestyle influencer, she has explored the globe with friends and family. She was featured in The Australian’s Top 100 Innovator list. Georgia has also showcased her equestrian prowess by participating in and winning numerous events in Sydney.

Kerry Knight and Johnny Balbuziente are Still Together

Contrasting to the journey of other unlucky ‘MAFS’ couples, Kerry Knight and Johnny Balbuziente have found their happily ever after, during the show. The couple, still together and going strong, took the plunge into engagement in July 2022, followed by a joyous wedding ceremony in January 2023. Beyond their bliss, they co-own Caxton Street Brewing Co., with Kerry making waves as an influencer and Johnny contributing as an ambassador for the National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF) and affiliating with Shake & Stir Theatre Co.

Where are Jaimie Gardner and Chris Jensen Now?

The tale of Jaimie Gardner and Chris Jensen took an unexpected turn after Chris’s dramatic exit from the show, citing Jaimie as fake. However, the post-show journey unveiled a new chapter for Chris Jensen as he has found love with cosmetic tattooist Tayla Made. The couple reportedly not only got engaged in 2022 but has also announced their plans to expand their family. Their love story culminated in a picturesque wedding ceremony in Italy in January 2023, marking a new beginning for the couple. Chris now keeps his life very private. In contrast, Jaimie Gardner, still reeling from her MAFS experience, has declared herself happily single and not ready to dive back into the dating scene. She has started a new job whose details she hasn’t revealed yet.

