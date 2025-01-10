Marwan and Embraheem: Are The Dubai Bling Stars Still Friends?

With Netflix’s ‘Dubai Bling’ season 3 living up to its previous installations and its title in every way imaginable, we get a reality series that is full of chaos, entertainment, and drama. After all, interpersonal relationships in the Emerati high society are at the forefront of this entire series, making it clear that no matter who you are or where you are from, that’s what matters most. Unfortunately, though, a lot of such relationships saw more bad times than good owing to miscommunication, egos, and betrayal of trust, especially the one between Marwan “DJ Bliss” and Embraheem Al Samadi.

Marwan and Ebraheem Were As Close As Brothers at One Point

Marwan and Ebraheem’s connection has spanned years and years, with the latter also being best friends with his wife, Danya Mohammaed, and they knew each other’s hearts in every way. However, things changed for the latter in 2023 as he had an extremely hard year, only for neither his wife nor the man he believed to be his brother to be there for him or understand his situation. The truth is the best friends had kickstarted a business together, The Besties Cafe, which was taking up most of their time and keeping them away from their homes and in each other’s company.

While Marwan is not the jealous type at all, he did feel hurt about this because it was actually genuinely affecting his family life with the mother of his two children. In fact, owing to how unsupported he felt, he had even reached the point of considering separation and wondering if that would make him happy before realizing that was the furthest thing from what he wanted. Thankfully, he managed to have a few really great, eye-opening conversations with Dana regarding this, making them get back to the point of pure happiness, yet his issues with Embraheem persisted.

That’s because Marwan believed Embraheem didn’t understand where he was coming from at all, especially as he took everything lightly, even when he tried to express his concerns. However, things really reached a breaking point between them when the latter broke the news of the couple’s third pregnancy to the group despite them having told him they wanted to wait and do so themselves. In fact, the duo actually got involved in a heated argument the following day, which concluded in a full-fledged fight after Ebraheem pushed the table towards him, and Marwan instantly reacted by throwing a plate at his face.

Marwan and Ebraheem Seem to Not Be on the Best of Terms

Despite the fact it was evident that Marwan regretted his actions, neither he nor his wife could bring themselves to contact Ebraheem and apologize, owing to the trust he shattered. On the other hand, the entrepreneur was understandably furious at them as well as the whole situation because he ended up not only physically but also emotionally hurt, which soon turned to anger. He knew what he did was wrong by revealing Danya’s pregnancy, yet the events of the fight were such that he believed he was 100% in the right, making things quite complicated.

In the end, even though Embraheem did try to make amends by showing up at Marwan and Danya’s ten-year anniversary turned gender reveal party by the beach despite not being invited, it doesn’t appear as if things ended well. After all, while the couple knew he had a big heart and was genuinely supportive when it mattered, they also knew he often spoke without thinking, making them wonder if it would be better for their peace of mind if they stayed away. In the end, from what we can tell from their social media platforms, it appears as if they went with their guts and have chosen to maintain some distance, at least for a while, as they focus all their energy on their growing family. Marwan and Embraheem do follow one another on Instagram to this day, but they seemingly haven’t had a real hang-out together in a little while, making it clear things aren’t exactly okay between them.

