Mary and Brittani From sMothered: Everything We Know

Usually considered a sacred and natural bond, the relationship between a mother and a daughter can be taken to the extremes, as proven by TLC’s ‘sMothered.’ Taking mother-daughter relationships to a whole different level, the reality TV series sheds light on some of the most outrageous mother-daughter duos across the nation. Crossing all boundaries of the intimacy that they share, the mother-daughter duos in the show tend to engage in some questionable and uncomfortable activities, making for an entertaining watch.

Season 5 of ‘sMothered’ featured the duo of Mary Colombo and Brittani Cooper again, having caused quite a stir in the sophomore round, a few years back. Although the Florida residents might seem to be closer than ever, their bond is tested to the limit when Brittani lets her boyfriend take up some of the space that she shared only with her mother. Given the new challenges and complexities between Mary and Brittani, fans naturally want to learn more about their lives.

Everything We Know About Mary Rose Colombo

Hailing from Southbury, Connecticut, Mary Rose Colombo came into the world on May 5, 1964, and supposedly had a wonderful childhood with her sisters — Paula and Jerry Colombo. Also called Sheba, she studied at New Milford High School and passed out in 1982. To complete her graduation, she went to Western Connecticut State University. Soon, she got married to a former police detective who owned a successful detective agency in Connecticut, only to be divorced later.

After that, she started working as a licensed private investigator at Glenn J Cooper Detective Agency Inc., in 1990. Apart from that, she was also a model and an actress for a while in Florida. Besides Brittani, she also has a couple more children of her own, including Tyler Ray Pitcher and Felicia Colombo. Before ‘sMothered,’ Mary was featured in another reality show called ‘Vegas Divas,’ around 2018 or 2019. At the time, she was contemplating moving to the Sin City as this is how the reality series introduced her, “This new DIVA is making her move from Florida to Las Vegas! She’s a Private Investigator, Model, and Actress, and she’s about to uncover the mystery of “Does what happened in Vegas, really stay in Vegas?”

When Mary featured in the second season of ‘sMothered’ with her daughter Brittani, she claimed the headlines as the mother who showered with her daughter. At the time, she was dating Frank, who thought it was time for her daughter to move out and live her own life. However, Mary didn’t comply and stated in the show, “It has caused some issues in my relationship, but he’s got to accept it. That’s how it is. He knows I love him, but I love my daughter more – she’s my life.” In the fifth iteration of the show, Frank has passed away, which has caused the mother-daughter bond to become all the more closer and special.

Everything We Know About Brittani Cooper

Born in 2000, Brittani Cooper shares a close-knit bond with her mother Mary Colombo in Florida. This intimate relationship that she shares with her mother has been the norm ever since her childhood when she could not bathe on her own. While there is no question about how her relationship with her mother is, Brittani had a problem with Mary’s divorced ex-husband as well as her next partner, Frank. Per her claims, she felt he disapproved of their close relationship and wanted to pull them apart.

In her childhood, Brittani reportedly participated in various beauty pageants and won more than 200 trophies and crowns. On the downside, she has a condition known as congenital adrenal hyperplasia, about which she has talked about on the show itself. She explained, “I went through so much change in so little time. My bone size progressed when I was 5 and I had the body size of an 11-year-old. And it was pretty scary because I didn’t know what was happening. I felt like, ‘Why me?’ I just wished that I was born more normal.” She also talked about how she was made fun of as she used to stand out among the rest. Since her mother, Mary, knew what she was going through, she got even closer to her.

As compared to the mother-daughter duo’s last outing in ‘sMothered,’ Brittani has grown closer to Mary as they indulge in more activities together, other than showering, such as surgeries, tanning, colonics, massages, shopping, and hobby horsing. Brittani has also welcomed a new boyfriend, TJ, into her life, making her mother doubtful. Having doubts about him, her mother even spies on him using the cameras in their house. Despite their ups and downs throughout the show, the mother and daughter still appear to be on excellent terms and spend quality time with one another.

Read More: sMothered’s Angie and Shaye: Everything We Know