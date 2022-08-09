Where is sMothered Filmed?

There is no denying the fact that a mother-daughter relationship is one of the closest bonds on earth. However, can this sacred relation be too ‘close’ at times? Well, TLC’s ‘sMothered’ is a reality TV series that highlights some of the most extreme mother-daughter relationships in different parts of the United States. The show involves different duos of mother and daughter, who are inseparable, obsessed with one another, and constantly intruding in each other’s personal lives.

The mother-daughter duos in this reality show prioritize their unique bond over anything else, including their siblings and their lovers. These factors cause some dramatic arguments between themselves and other people involved in their lives. The unique format of the reality show keeps the viewers entertained and makes them ask a lot of questions at the same time. One of the questions you might have in your mind is about the filming sites that appear in the series. Well, in that case, allow us to fill you in on all the necessary details about the same!

sMothered Filming Locations

‘sMothered’ is filmed in different locations across Nevada, Illinois, Florida, New York, Louisiana, California, Tennessee, Indiana, Alabama, and Hawaii. So, without further ado, let’s take a look at all the specific places where mother-daughter relationships are taken to a whole another level on-screen!

Las Vegas, Nevada

All the pivotal scenes including the duo of Sunhe and Angelica are filmed in Las Vegas, the most populous city in Nevada and the county seat of Clark County. They are among the few of the mother-daughter teams that have appeared in the first four seasons of ‘sMothered.’ Sunhe and Angelica spend a lot of time in their Las Vegas home as they live under the same roof.

Chicago, Illinois

The sequences involving Kathy and Cristina, who live only five houses away from one another, are taped in Chicago, the most populous city in Illinois and the third-most populous in the United States. Chicago appears in the first four seasons of the reality show as this duo is also a regular pair of faces in the series.

Florida

For taping several pivotal sequences, the production team set up camp in Florida, a state in the Southeastern region of the United States, for the first four rounds. Dawn’s Florida house is a regular feature in the show as she and her mother, Cher star from seasons one to four. However, in season 2, two more pairs of Florida-based mother-daughter were included in the show — Mary-Brittani and Laurie-Sarah. In season 2, the scenes involving the duo of Laurie and Sarah were taped in Port St. Lucie (where Laurie lives) and Boca Raton (where Sarah lives).

New York

The state of New York also makes an appearance in the first four seasons as Cher lives in the Empire State, miles away from her daughter, Dawn. In season 2, the scenes involving Marcia and Alena were recorded in and around Briarcliff Manor, a suburban village in Westchester County, New York. It is located just 30 miles north of New York City.

New Orleans, Louisiana

All the pivotal scenes involving the mother-daughter duo of Lauren and Lisa in seasons 3 and 4 were taped in New Orleans, a consolidated city-parish in the southeastern region of Louisiana. New Orleans is famous for its unique dialects, distinctive music, Creole cuisine, and several annual celebrations, such as Mardi Gras.

California

The production team set up camp in California, a state in the Western United States, in the inaugural and fourth seasons. In the first season, the scenes involving Sandra and Mariah were taped in and around Los Angeles, a sprawling major South Californian city. On the other hand, the scenes with the duo of Francia and Paula in season 4 were recorded in Pasadena, a city in Los Angeles County.

Tennessee

For taping the sequences that involved the mother-daughter pair of Cathy and Ashley in season 4, the cast and crew members utilized the locales of Tennessee. Also known as the Volunteer State, Tennessee is a landlocked state in the Southeastern region of the United States.

Indiana

Many pivotal sequences of season 4, especially involving Angie and Shay, were lensed in Indiana. Located in the Midwestern United States, the Hoosier State is known to have a diverse economy. It is also home to many professional sports teams, such as the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts and the NBA’s Indiana Pacers.

Jacksonville, Alabama

The scenes with Karla and Rykia in them in the third iteration of the reality show were captured in Jacksonville, a city in Calhoun County in Alabama. It is home to Jacksonville State University, which is considered a center of commerce and the area’s one of the largest employers. Jacksonville is situated in the foothills of the Appalachians, particularly in a valley between Choccolocco Mountain to the east and smaller ridges to the west.

Hawaii

The production team of ‘sMothered’ set up camp in Hawaii, a state in the Western United States, to record several important scenes of the third season. In particular, the scenes involving Amy and Carina were taped in the 808 State, specifically in and around Kailua Beach. Some of the notable state parks and historical sites in Hawaii are the Russian Fort Elizabeth State Historical Park, the Ahukini State Recreation Pier, and the Pala’au State Park, to name a few.

