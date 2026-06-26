Who is Mary Heyman? Who Plays Her in The Bear?

The fight to keep the restaurant alive continues in the final season of FX’s ‘The Bear.’ The fourth season ended with the shocking revelation that Carmy is going to retire and leave the restaurant in the capable hands of Sydney, Richie, and Sugar. While he promises to stick around until things are stable enough, it quickly becomes clear that there will rarely, if ever, be a time when they don’t have to work under some form of crisis. In the midst of this, Uncle Jimmy tries to find a way to keep himself financially stable without having to lose the restaurant, and that’s where the name of Mary Heyland comes into the picture. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Deidre O’ Connell Adds a New Flavor to The Bear as Mary

Deidre O’ Connell plays the role of Mary Heyland in the fifth and final season of ‘The Bear.’ The veteran actress has worked extensively in TV, movies, and theatre, establishing an enviable repertoire. She won a Tony Award for her performance in the play, ‘Dana H.’ She also received a Primetime Emmy nomination for her role as Francis Cobb in HBO’s ‘The Penguin,’ starring Colin Farrell. Her more recent roles in TV include shows like ‘Outer Range,’ ‘The Better Sister,’ and ‘The Beast in Me.’ She has also worked in films like ‘Eddington,’ ‘Synecdoche, New York,’ and ‘Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.’

She has also been a compelling presence on stage, working on productions like ‘Circle Mirror Transformation,’ ‘In the Wake,’ ‘Before the Meeting,’ ‘Fulfillment Center,’ and ‘Romeo and Juliet,’ to name a few. In ‘The Bear,’ O’Connell joins the cast for a cameo where she appears in just one scene, but delivers a performance that makes her one of the more memorable characters of the final season. Her character is Mary Heyland, also known as Crazy Mary, to Jimmy and Computer. Her name comes up when the duo, joined by Elsie Fisher’s Cheese, are on the quest to figure out who owns the air rights to the building where the restaurant is located. A look at the documents reveals that Mikey sold the said rights to Mary years ago.

The plan is to get her to sell it back to Jimmy at around the same price she bought it, so that he can build something else on top of the building and keep things profitable. While the plan sounds quite simple, Jimmy isn’t entirely convinced it will work because it seems that he isn’t exactly on friendly terms with her. The fact that they call her “Crazy Mary” and are shocked and disappointed at finding out she is the one they have to talk to shows that there is some history there, and it’s not good. Still, they knock on Mary’s door, and sure enough, when she sees Jimmy, she isn’t happy either. However, she is much more amiable towards Computer, due to which she allows them, joined by Cheese and Pete, to enter her house so they can build their case.

While she gives them the courtesy of talking about their problem, it doesn’t mean she is entirely keen on solving it. As they start talking about the air rights and how important it is for them to have it, she gets the impression that they are desperate, which means she can quote her price. They enter the chat believing they can get her to sell the rights at the low prices by calling out to the goodness of her heart. However, the fact that she sees opportunity in their crisis shows she is a shrewd businesswoman, and anyone seeing her as any less than that is a fool.

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