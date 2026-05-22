Mating Season: Is Claudia AKA Colony Sugar Based on a Real Race Horse?

Created by Jennifer Flackett, Andrew Goldberg, Mark Levin, and Nick Kroll, Netflix’s ‘Mating Season’ follows four friends who are at different stages of desiring and looking for the perfect partner. Josh the bear, struggling with a messy separation from his partner, tries to get back into the game, but is only met with his own shortcomings. While his best friend, Ray the raccoon, is a natural charmer, he seems too pessimistic about ever settling down and finding a genuine connection with others.

Fawn the deer and Penelope the fox both come with emotional baggage that hinders them from finding good relationships in their lives, be it romantic or sexual. However, things change for Josh when he one day encounters Claudia AKA Colony Sugar, a racehorse who has escaped into the wild, and truly likes him for who he is. However, her life as a master steeplechase horse soon comes beckoning, forcing Claudia to make a choice.

Colony Sugar is a Fictional Racehorse Whose Escape is Loosely Reminscent of Real-Life Stories

Claudia, also known as Colony Sugar, is a fictional racehorse created by Jennifer Flackett, Andrew Goldberg, Mark Levin, and Nick Kroll specifically for the story of ‘Mating Season.’ Depicted as a world-class steeplechase horse, Claudia escapes the world of competition for a short-lived, but blissful time in the forest with Josh. Though her character was most likely conceived as an episodic presence, it stands out from the rest of the cast due to how it involves a human element, that is, horse racing. It is possible that the name Colony Sugar is a nod to Pleasant Colony, a legendary American racehorse who won the 1981 Kentucky Derby. However, the similarities likely end with the names, as Claudia retains several characteristics that are original to the show.

The unique thing about Colony Sugar is her daring escape, which is most likely written with the larger plot beats of the show in mind, but that doesn’t rule out parallels to real life. In December 2024, for instance, a 10-year-old horse named Rufio escaped the Musselburgh Racecourse in Scotland after unseating his rider. Following this, Rufio reportedly galloped nearly two miles down public roads before stopping in front of the traffic lights. While the horse was safely brought back to the racecourse in due time, it is possible that the viral footage of the horse racing through the roads might have served as a loose stylistic influence for the creators of Colony Sugar in ‘Mating Season.’

Another similar incident happened in Oceanport, New Jersey, in 2025, when a racehorse named Hawkstone escaped from Monmouth Park Racetrack. Videos of the horse trotting down Route 36 soon took over the internet, with multiple curious drivers and onlookers capturing its daring escape. Reportedly, Hawkstone was captured the same day, with its trainer, Cal Lynch, later explaining that the horse spooked, which caused it to act out of the usual. While the incident also evokes similar images to Claudia’s story from the show, the two events are unlikely to be connected. Instead, it’s more probable that Claudia’s role draws more inspiration from the show’s general commentary on sexual and romantic relationships. Though the horse’s romance with Josh is short-lived, it still becomes a template for what he should expect from the future.

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