Matthew Misener Murder: Where Are Eduardo Montano Jr. and Georgina Misener Now?

While there’s no denying every death is tragic, the grief as well as the despair surrounding them do grow multifold when it’s not just unnatural but also needless, senseless, and entirely purposeless. Unfortunately, as carefully profiled in ID’s ‘Murder in the Wicked West’ season 1 episode 3, aptly entitled ‘Murder on Horseshoe Curve,’ Matthew “Matt” Gerald Misener met a similar end in 2020. So now, if you wish to learn more about the same — with a particular focus on what precisely transpired, its ensuing investigations, and the overall aftermath — we’ve got the details for you.

How Did Matthew Misener Die?

At the age of 35, Matthew had genuinely built a good life for himself in Safford, Graham County, Arizona as a proud father of three, a mine worker, and an upstanding member of the community. After all, the divorced yet dedicated family man was reportedly kind and compassionate, known to everyone as the bright light who’d never hesitate to give the shirt off his back to those in need. That’s just one of the reasons the news of his sudden homicide in the early hours of February 10, 2020, shocked his friends, family, as well as the whole South-Western state to their sheer core.

As per court records, it was when Matthew was on his way to work at around 5 am that he was ambushed on US Route 191 as he entered the “Horseshoe Curve” between Clifton and Morenci. The driver’s side of his black Chevrolet Tahoe was riddled with bullets (purportedly 14 in total) in the blink of an eye, causing him to lose control and swerve into the side of this remote highway. A passerby actually found him within a few minutes before immediately calling the police, but the truth is it was already too late — Matt passed away from his extensive injuries right at the scene.

Who Killed Matthew Misener?

Although there were no direct witnesses of the incident, the initial evidence itself made it clear that Matthew was murdered by someone deeply frustrated by him owing to one reason or another. The first thing detectives thus looked into was the possibility of quick yet calculated road rage, especially as there is not a single surveillance camera on this particular dark, dingy, isolated bend. However, this theory was soon moved to the back burner because it turned out that a few individuals closest to the victim seemed to have perfectly plausible, self-driven motives to take his life.

Matt’s fiancée Nicole Chacon was the officials’ first suspect after they realized she had stopped near the scene upon noticing the ruckus, only to step back into her vehicle and simply drive away. Though she was just confused when called for an interview since she reportedly hadn’t even realized the person slumped dead on the highway was none other than her partner of three+ years. That’s when she vehemently denied any involvement in the matter and opened up to the authorities a bit more to concede she thought her love’s former wife, Georgina Misener, could be responsible.

Nicole said Georgina hated the fact Matthew ended their marriage to be with her and yet wanted him back, according to the episode, essentially suggesting it could be a jealousy shooting of sorts. She also revealed her fiancé usually carpooled with a co-worker named Samuel Rivera, but he’d abruptly taken a leave on that fateful morning, which resulted in him being considered a suspect too. Nevertheless, the latter was formally cleared rather quickly as his alibi of having to oversee some emergency plumbing and maintenance work on one of his renting properties for a tenant held.

On the other hand, while it was indicated that Tuscon-based Georgina was at home at the time of the shooting, her being embroiled in a full-custody battle with Matthew raised some red flags. After all, she’d told investigators her ex was a good father who’d not only spent a weekend with her but also expressed he was unhappy in his current relationship owing to its tumultuousness. In fact, she even had a text message from him reading something along the lines of, “If something unexpectedly happens to me, it was Nicole” — a text officials were actually able to corroborate.

As per the episode, Nicole and Matthew did have a very volatile romance, yet she maintained it never got to the extent of them wanting to kill the other despite any frustration they might’ve held. Therefore, it wasn’t until a tip came in that detectives got a much-needed breakthrough — a local called in to divulge they’d seen a suspicious white sedan near the scene at the time of the incident. They then spoke to the fiancée again, who immediately remembered her partner believed someone with the exact vehicle was following him, so he’d snapped a photo showing the license plate.

That’s how the authorities were able to track down Eduardo Montano Jr. and take him into custody, just for a subsequent search of his home to yield the murder weapon with 14 missing rounds. The Tucson resident denied having a hand in the incident from the get-go, but it soon came to light that he’d lied about his job, his connection to Matthew, and virtually everything else as well. The ID original specifies he’d left his own wife for his high school crush Georgina a few months prior, who then manipulated him into slaying her ex once he filed for full custody of their three children.

Where Are Eduardo Montano Jr. and Georgina Misener Now?

While Eduardo was arrested on February 12, 2020, Georgina was taken in custody for good on February 25 on charges of suspicion of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. However, it wasn’t until later in the year that they faced court — the former pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit aggravated assault on September 9, whereas the latter pleaded guilty to the same counts on November 13. They were both thus sentenced to 33¾ years behind bars, categorized as 25 years for murder and 8¾ years for conspiracy, to run consecutively. Accordingly, today, they’re serving their time in Arizona state correctional facilities.

