Where Are Matthew Perry’s Parents Now?

According to the friends and family featured in Netflix’s ‘The One About Matthew Perry’, his parents were major sources of support during some of the most difficult periods of his life. His father, John Bennett Perry, and mother, Suzanne Morrison, often came to his side whenever he asked for help. In his memoir, Matthew also reflected on how his parents’ divorce and his childhood experiences shaped the person he became. Both parents continued to play an important role in his life and remained active in seeking justice for him after his death.

Matthew Perry’s Parents Separated Before His First Birthday

John Bennett Perry and Suzanne Langford married in 1968 and began what they hoped would be a beautiful chapter of their lives in Williamstown, Massachusetts. On August 19, 1969, they welcomed their son, Matthew Perry. At the time, John performed with a folk-country trio called the Ojai Valley Boys and had also enjoyed a long run as the sailor in Old Spice commercials. An actor, he already had several credits to his name, including appearances in ‘Little House on the Prairie’, ‘Midway’, and ‘Lipstick’. Suzanne, meanwhile, had attended the University of Toronto and was crowned Miss Canadian University Snow Queen in 1966. Just before Matthew’s first birthday, the couple separated.

After their separation, Suzanne moved to Ottawa, while John decided to relocate to California to pursue his long-held dream of becoming an actor. In his memoir, Matthew recalled that he did not have much contact with his father during his early childhood. He spoke about being just five years old when he flew alone from Montreal to Los Angeles to spend time with him. The two would also remarry and start families of their own. In 1981, Suzanne married Keith Morrison, and together they went on to have four children: Caitlin, Emily, William, and Madeline. In July 1981, John also married a woman named Debby. Their daughter, Mia Perry, was born in 1986. Matthew continued living with his mother until he was 15, when he moved to California to live with his father’s family.

In 2001, when Matthew was struggling with substance use, he called his parents from Dallas and asked for help. They met him in Los Angeles and took him to rehab. Years later, in 2018, when Matthew was admitted to hospital for gastrointestinal surgery, his friends recalled that his father remained by his bedside throughout his stay. They said that whenever Matthew found himself in trouble, John was among the first to come to his side. His parents supported him through many difficult phases of his life, and his death in 2023 deeply affected them. Following his passing, the family released an official statement that read, “We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother. Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend. You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love.”

John Benet Perry Has Retired After Working in the Film Industry for Many Years

John Bennett Perry began working in television in the early 1970s, with credits including ‘Police Story’ between 1973 and 1974. He appears in ‘Little House on the Prairie,’ which came out in 1977 and returned to the series in 1983, playing different characters. From 1979 to 1981, he was a series regular on ‘240-Robert’, playing Deputy Theodore Roosevelt ‘Trap’ Applegate III. He also plays Sheriff Floyd Gilmore in 21 episodes of ‘Falcon Crest.’ His film career included roles in ‘Lipstick’ and ‘Midway’, both released in 1976, followed by ‘The Legend of the Lone Ranger’ in 1981. In the 1990s, he appeared in films such as ‘Independence Day’, ‘Fools Rush In’ and ‘George of the Jungle’, all released in 1996 or 1997.

In ‘Fools Rush In’, John plays Richard Whitman, the father of the character portrayed by his son, Matthew Perry. The father and son also shared the screen in the television comedy ‘Scrubs’ in 2004, in an episode directed by Matthew, in which John plays Gregory Marks. John additionally guest-stars as Mr. Burgin in an episode of ‘Friends.’ He co-produced the play ‘The Whole Banana’ with Matthew. In later years, John was cast in ‘The Closer’ in 2006 and ‘Mr. Sunshine’ in 2011, playing Howard in the latter. His film credits also include ‘Bob’s New Suit’ in 2011, among his later screen projects.

In December 2025, John and his wife, Debby, submitted a victim impact statement at the sentencing hearing of Dr. Salvador Plasencia. They spoke about the devastating loss of Matthew’s life and directly addressed the convicted doctor, condemning his actions as greedy. The couple urged the judge to impose the maximum possible sentence, expressing the profound impact their son’s death had on their family. Their statement reflected their grief and their determination to seek accountability for the circumstances surrounding Matthew’s death.

Suzanne Morrison is Continuing Her Advocacy Work in Her Son’s Name Today

Suzanne Morrison worked as a television journalist and anchor in Canada before serving as press secretary to Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau. In December 2025, she appeared in court alongside her husband, Keith Morrison, to deliver an emotional victim impact statement at Dr. Salvador Plasencia’s sentencing. She spoke about Matthew’s resilience and the devastation of losing him, telling the doctor, “I used to think he couldn’t die,” and reminding him that there was nothing foolish about her son’s struggles.

Since Matthew’s death in 2023, Suzanne has remained actively involved in advocacy work in his name. She serves on the board of directors of the Canada-based Matthew Perry House, established by his family and friends to carry forward his legacy. The organization aims to support people experiencing substance-use challenges and their families, while promoting compassion, understanding and access to recovery support. Suzanne is particularly committed to creating a space where families and mothers can speak openly about the emotional realities of loving someone living with addiction, without shame or fear.

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