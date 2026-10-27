Why Did Matthew Perry and René Ashton Break Up?

In his memoir, Matthew Perry credited much of his success to the women he had romantic relationships with. He said that they shaped him and guided him in ways that changed the course of his life. One of them was René Ashton, an actress he was with for about a year, although their relationship remained mostly private. In Netflix’s ‘The One About Matthew Perry,’ she spoke about their time together, the fond memories she carries from that period, and what eventually led to them parting ways.

Matthew Perry and René Ashton Met While He Was Filming With Brice Willis

René Ashton said that the time she shared with Matthew Perry was one of the most special periods of her life, something she still looks back on with fondness. She met him in 1999 while he was filming ‘The Whole Nine Yards.’ She recalled how excited he was to add a diverse role to his credits and how he wanted to give it his all. Ashton said she accompanied him to the sets and sometimes visited the set of ‘Friends’ as well. René revealed that she quickly and immediately fell in love with him, a realization that struck her during an ordinary moment when she simply looked at him and told him how she felt.

René added that when Matthew expressed his feelings, he told her, “I luff you,” a reference to ‘Annie Hall’ that she found extremely moving. She said he explained that it meant he loved her so much that the word itself was not enough to encapsulate his feelings. She added that, in those days, they were often inseparable, and being together felt like bliss. The couple attended the 1999 premieres of ‘The Story of Us’ and ‘Fight Club’ together, although they never officially confirmed their relationship. It was only after Matthew’s passing in 2023, when René shared glimpses of their time together, that the extent of their closeness became known.

Matthew Perry and René Ashton Amid His Struggles With Addiction

In the documentary, René shared that during their time together, she knew Matthew Perry struggled with alcohol. She said that the two of them had many conversations about it. She added that they had discussed his struggles at length, and one time she even called his father. She felt it was necessary that he get the help she thought he needed at the time. That is when distance grew between them. She said that she told him that she would take him in any way that he was available, but she could not cope with it for a long time. She eventually came to understand his pain and his tendency to pull away. René shared that they went on to become good friends and that he remained an important person in her life, even though their romantic connection lasted only about a year.

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