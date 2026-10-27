David Pressman: Where is Matthew Perry’s Friend Now?

Netflix’s ‘The One About Matthew Perry’ features interviews and insights from the people closest to him. One of his closest friends, David Pressman, also spoke about the life and legacy the legendary actor left behind. David, who had been friends with Matthew since they were both young, struggling actors, reflected deeply on the path his friend’s life took and how he watched him navigate both the successes and failures that came with it. He spoke about the small shenanigans they got involved in and the ways in which life tested them on different fronts.

David Pressman Attended Matthew Perry’s First Live Taping of ‘Friends’

David Pressman and Matthew Perry became friends in the late 1980s. They were part of what they called the “mini-Rat Pack,” a group that also included Roger Castillo and Hank Azaria. They would often hang out at the Formosa Cafe, which Matthew jokingly referred to as their college, saying it was where they had graduated from. When Matthew was cast in ‘Friends,’ David attended the show’s first taping. He recalled how his friend mouthed a question from the stage, asking if the show was funny to check in with him. David watched Matthew rise to stardom, and one particular memory stood out from 1999, when Matthew was cast in ‘The Whole Nine Yards.’ He said he could hardly believe that his friend was working alongside Bruce Willis, an actor they had admired since ‘Fight Club.’

David also witnessed Matthew’s struggles with alcohol and drugs. He admitted that he often felt helpless because he did not know how best to help his friend. He recalled how he and their other friends would realize that things were getting out of control when Matthew stopped responding to their texts and messages. In 2018, when Matthew underwent surgery, David visited him in the hospital. He remembered seeing his friend looking scared and, although they exchanged a few jokes during the visit, he could tell that Matthew was deeply rattled. The two remained friends over the years, and David attended Matthew’s funeral after his passing in 2023. He said the loss felt abrupt, as he was still trying to process what had happened. In the aftermath of the arrests made in connection with Matthew’s death, David expressed how unfortunate he felt it was that his friend had allegedly been taken advantage of.

David Pressman Has a Long List of Acting Credits Across Films and TV Today

David Pressman has built an extensive acting career with credits dating back to the 1980s. He appears in several well-known television productions and has taken on roles that range from brief guest appearances to recurring characters. In the late 1980s, Pressman appears in shows such as ‘Eisenhower & Lutz’ and ‘FM,’ followed by a nine-episode run on ‘Newhart’ between 1989 and 1990. The early 1990s brought appearances in ‘Dear John,’ ‘The Golden Girls,’ ‘Quantum Leap,’ and ‘Blossom,’ among other television productions. David’s film credits include ‘Independence Day’ in 1996, in which he plays Whitmore’s aide, and ‘Godzilla’ in 1998, where he appears as the Anchorage captain.

David also features in ‘Zoolander’ in 2001 as a Maori tribesman and takes on the role of Terrence Meyers in ‘Starsky & Hutch’ in 2004. His television work continued through popular series such as ‘Scrubs,’ ‘Alias,’ ‘Monk,’ ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,’ and ‘True Detective.’ In 2011, he appeared alongside Matthew Perry in ABC’s ‘Mr. Sunshine,’ playing the mascot in ten episodes. Their professional connection continued with David also appearing in ‘The Odd Couple’ in 2016.

David has since forayed into the world of voice acting. He has lent his voice to animated productions such as ‘Green Eggs and Ham,’ ‘DC League of Super-Pets,’ and ‘Krapopolis.’ His more recent credits include ‘Terminally Unique’ in 2023, the television series ‘The Young and the Restless’ in 2025, and ‘NCIS,’ where he appears as Lewis Dacey and Dave Siebel across episodes released between 2018 and 2025. In March 2026, he appears in an episode of ‘9-1-1’ as Bernard Morelli. He is still committed to his job as an actor and has a completed project, ‘Testimony,’ awaiting release.

David Pressman Has a Strong Circle of Friends Who Adore Him

David Pressman comes across as a man who deeply values family and friendship. Since losing his mother, he has continued to honor her memory, finding ways to commemorate and celebrate the place she holds in his life. His father, Lawrence Pressman, is also an actor who has continued working into his 80s and has experience in Shakespearean theatre. David, meanwhile, has cultivated a close circle of friends who bring richness to his life. He is even the godfather to Stella, the daughter of one of his friends, reflecting the bonds he shares with those around him. Politically vocal, he has also expressed solidarity during the SAG-AFTRA strikes. Matthew Perry remains a particularly cherished friend whose memories he continues to hold close.

Read More: Roger Castillo: Where is Matthew Perry’s Friend Now?