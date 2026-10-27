Rome Shadanloo: Where is Matthew Perry’s Ex-Girlfriend Turned Friend Now?

Matthew Perry’s love life has always remained somewhat of a secret. The famous actor, known for his impeccable comedic timing and success, kept his personal life largely private. Netflix’s ‘The One About Matthew Perry’ looks at various aspects of his life, including his romantic relationships. Rome Shadanloo, who first met him at a party, shared that they eventually started dating and stayed together for about two years. She spoke about the life they shared, how Matthew was a reliable partner to her, and what his loss meant to her.

Rome Shadanloo Didn’t Speak to Matthew Perry For Six Years After Their Breakup

Venus Romina “Rome” Shadanloo was born on September 3, 1979, in Iran. She said she was quite young when she moved to the US and settled in Los Angeles, California. Speaking about her life and upbringing, she explained that the culture inside her home was so different from what she experienced outside that she found it difficult to cope. She added that she turned to alcohol as a solution to her problems and soon began struggling with dependency. In 2009, while she was in rehab, she met Matthew Perry for the first time. She recalled immediately noticing that he had taken an interest in her, and shortly afterward, he sent her a friend request.

Rome said that they started dating a little while later. Both wanted to be an inspiration for sobriety, and this shared goal became a strength in their relationship. She added that Matthew’s care for her and her medical needs filled her with love, as no one had ever looked after her in that way before. They stayed together for about two and a half years. Rome said Matthew would sometimes withdraw from her, and while she knew his substance use was the reason, she decided to be patient with him. However, she was hurt when he told her he had also been dating another woman, Laura, during their relationship. Rome said she did not speak to him for six years. After his surgery in 2020, Matthew called her, and they reconnected. Their former romantic relationship eventually gave way to one of the closest friendships in Matthew’s life.

Rome Shadanloo Has Paved Her Way Into Another Career After Years of Acting

Rome Shadanloo began her acting journey in theatre at Santa Monica College, where she was one of six students selected to work with Dustin Hoffman during his visit to the school. She was later invited back to perform scenes for incoming students and share her experiences. A few years later, she landed her first television role as Kate in an episode of CBS’s ‘How I Met Your Mother’ in 2008. She went on to build her acting career with appearances in several television shows and independent films. In 2008, she was cast as Sharbat Qalzai in an episode of ‘Private Practice’ and Janine Melnitz in ‘The Middleman’.

Rome also appears as Ingrid in ‘Dollhouse’ in 2009 and plays Murray’s assistant in three episodes of HBO’s ‘Entourage’ between 2009 and 2010. Her film credits include ‘Cougars, Inc.’ and ‘5th & Alameda’, both released in 2011, as well as ‘The Cottage’ in 2012. One of her notable roles came in the 2014 independent film ‘A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night’, in which she portrays Shaydah, also known as the Princess. She later appeared in ‘Beyond Paradise’ in 2015 and several short films, including ‘I Got This’ and ‘The Last Shift’. In 2019, she appeared in an episode of ‘Discover Indie Film’. Since then, she seems to have turned her professional focus elsewhere and is not being cast in any new projects.

Rome Shadanloo is Offering Help to Others Through Her Healing Center Today

According to reports, Rome Shadanloo moved to Boston in 2017 to complete her degree in holistic psychology. She went on to become a psychedelic therapist specializing in complex post-traumatic stress disorder (CPTSD) and attachment injuries. Her studies also focused on psychoneuroimmunology, an area that examines the relationship between psychological processes, the nervous system, and the immune system. Her work aims to ease chronic pain rooted in the emotional life of the mind.

Based in Los Angeles, Rome is the founder of Mycology Psychology, a healing center specializing in the treatment of CPTSD, PTSD, depression, anxiety, obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), addiction, attachment trauma, and cognitive regeneration. She also educates and teaches people about microdosing and has advocated for it from the perspective of her professional work. Rome remains close to David Pressman, another of Matthew Perry’s longtime friends. The two continue to spend time together, sharing a connection shaped by their individual relationships with Matthew and the memories they carry of him. Their friendship is a reminder of how the people who knew and loved the actor remain connected through the person who brought them together.

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