Roger Castillo: Where is Matthew Perry’s Friend Now?

There are some friends who become such an important part of life by virtue of the time they spend with each other. It is an indispensable relationship that pulls one through the many ups and downs of life. For Matthew Perry, one such friend was Roger Castillo, someone he had met long before he became a global star. They struggled together, witnessed success together, and became confidants who stood by each other no matter what came their way. Netflix’s ‘The One About Matthew Perry’ is a documentary that features an interview with Roger, in which he speaks about their friendship, what their bond meant to him, and how Matthew’s loss left a gaping hole in his life.

Roger Castillo Stayed With Matthew Perry A Little Before He Passed Away

Roger Castillo and Matthew Perry became friends in the late 1980s, when they were both teenagers struggling to make it in the film industry. Roger said it was Perry who insisted that he move from Miami, Florida, to Los Angeles, California, and the two went on to live together. They were part of a small group that also included David Pressman and Hank Azaria. He recalled how, in those days, they would run around, hang out, and dream of the many things they hoped to achieve in the film industry. In fact, when Matthew decided to audition for what would later become ‘Friends,’ it was Roger who drove his friend to the first round of auditions. When success came Matthew’s way, Roger was right beside him. He said he watched his friend navigate his rising popularity and also witnessed his struggles with alcohol and later drug use.

Although Matthew did not speak openly about these issues at the time, Roger and their other friends knew when things were bad, as he would stop responding to their texts. In 2011, when Matthew made ‘Mr. Sunshine,’ he asked Roger to join the show in a small role. Roger said his friend remained creatively engaged, no matter what was going on in his life. A few months before Matthew’s passing, Roger went to stay with him. As he was leaving, Matthew pleaded with him to stay, something Roger said he had never heard him do before. However, he did not think much of it at the time, as he had a family to return to. Roger was on vacation in 2023 when he learned that Matthew had passed away. It is a loss he still struggles to cope with, but he has said there is much to be learned from his friend’s life, and that is what he continues to do.

Roger Castillo is Following His Passion for Photography Alongside Entertainment Projects Today

Roger Castillo has spent more than three decades building a career across film and television. His journey began in the 1990s, when he worked with PM Entertainment in North Hollywood between 1996 and 1999 as a production designer and art director. His credits from this period included the TNT television series ‘L.A. Heat,’ ‘The Big Fall,’ and ‘Little Big Foot 2: The Journey Home.’ In 1998, he also worked as a producer and production designer on the feature film ‘Broken Vessels,’ which won Best Picture at the Los Angeles Independent Film Festival that April. From 1998 to 2001, Roger worked in television development at American Zoetrope, Francis Ford Coppola’s production company, based at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City.

As executive assistant to Senior Vice President of Television Development Tara McCann, Roger handled scheduling, script coverage, and the evaluation of stories and articles with potential for television adaptation. In 2001, he joined Nasser Entertainment Group in Studio City, where he remained until 2011. Among Roger’s many assignments was producing, directing, and writing the companion documentary to the 2006 television movie ‘Amber’s Story,’ which focused on the Amber Alert system. He also worked on a series of public service announcements for the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department covering issues such as bullying, child abuse, railroad safety, and recruitment.

Since 2005, Roger has also maintained a freelance editing career. In 2008, he partnered with longtime friend Charley Cabrera through Liquid Films, developing feature projects together. Their screenwriting work includes the dark comedy ‘The Kramers,’ for which they have sought financing, alongside another comedy, ‘Man Boobs.’ In 2010, Castillo worked as production coordinator on commercials for Casino Pauma and Morongo Casino Resort & Spa. Today, Roger continues working as a freelance editor and developing screenwriting projects. Outside filmmaking, he pursues still photography. He has captured landmarks and distinctive architecture worldwide, with several photographs featured for sale on television’s ‘Art Showcase Auction.’ His penchant for creativity is still burning and he is excited for whichever next project comes his way.

Roger Castillo is a Proud Father of Two Little Girls

Roger Castillo’s life revolves around his family, friendships, and the causes he cares about. He is married to Laurie Bolovan and they have made their home in Hollywood, California. Their home is filled with the laughter of their two daughters, Isla and Soleil, who are his whole world. A passionate Los Angeles Dodgers fan, Castillo celebrates every big win and loss with his whole heart. He also uses his voice to express solidarity with people facing difficult circumstances, including those affected by the California wildfires and the ongoing war in Ukraine. In 2024, Roger lost another dear friend, actress Shannen Doherty, who had been his roommate and whom he considered his best friend. Roger has also shown an association with the Matthew Perry Foundation of Canada, which is his continued connection to his late friend’s legacy. He maintains a life shaped by the people and causes that matter to him.

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