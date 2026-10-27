Mia Perry Bowick: Where is Matthew Perry’s Sister Now?

The loss of a family member is something no one can prepare for. For Mia Perry Bowick, that loss came not only with grief but also happened quickly and publicly. She lost her brother, the famous actor Matthew Perry, in 2023, and the subsequent investigation and arrests made it an even harder chapter of her life. In Netflix’s ‘The One About Matthew Perry’, she spoke about her brother’s life in its entirety and the many aspects of him that she knew. She credited him with being an inspiration to her in many ways and someone who continues to be a guiding light for her to this day.

Mia Perry Bowick Always Tried to be a Pillar of Support for Her Brother

Mia Perry was born to John Bennett Perry and Debbie Boyle around 1986. She was Matthew Perry’s paternal half-sister and loved him more than she could put into words. She recalled him visiting them in Canada but said she always noticed a certain loneliness and sadness in him, even when he was young. At the time, Mia did not know the extent of his struggles with alcohol dependency, but when she learned about them, she said she could not imagine what it must have been like for him. She remembered him excitedly shouting over the phone to tell them he had been cast as Chandler on ‘Friends’, a role for which he will forever be remembered. Mia often visited him on set and witnessed his rise to stardom in a remarkably short span of time.

Mia said that when she came to understand her brother’s struggles with addiction, she decided to become a psychotherapist. It opened a door for them to speak freely and deeply about his experiences. She recalled that when he fell seriously ill in 2018 and suffered a gastrointestinal perforation, she was angry with him when she arrived at the hospital, even though she knew he was not entirely at fault. Mia was optimistic about his recovery when he began using ketamine but did not know he was taking extra doses on the side. Learning that Kenneth Iwamasa, Perry’s longtime assistant, had also been charged and convicted felt like the worst betrayal to her. Since his passing, Mia has viewed his life as an inspiration, admiring how he continued creating regardless of what he was going through and embracing that perseverance as something she hopes to live by.

Mia Perry Bowick is Using Her Experiences to Help Others Navigate Grief Today

Mia Perry Bowick’s professional journey began with an interest in theatre and its ability to help people understand themselves and their experiences. She earned a bachelor’s degree in Interdisciplinary Humanities with an emphasis in Theatre Arts from the University of San Diego in 2005. She went on to pursue a master’s degree in Applied Theatre Arts at the University of Southern California, graduating in 2011. Her studies explored how theatre could be used for therapy, community building, conflict resolution and education, laying the groundwork for her work with people navigating difficult experiences. Between 2012 and 2016, Mia worked as a drama therapist and Parent Effectiveness Training coach at Paradigm Malibu Treatment, facilitating group and individual sessions and helping parents develop communication skills.

In 2013, Mia began studying Counseling Psychology with an emphasis on Depth Psychology at Pacifica Graduate Institute, completing her master’s degree in 2016. She also worked as a contracting therapist at The Canyon at Santa Monica from 2015 to 2020, leading drama therapy, process and psychoeducation groups alongside individual therapy. In October 2020, Mia established her private practice at Wick Therapy Group, where she continued working as a psychotherapist until October 2023. The death of her brother, Matthew Perry, in 2023 prompted a profound shift in her work.

After more than a decade of supporting people through grief and trauma, Mia focused on reaching a wider audience through writing, speaking and workshops. In October 2023, she founded Wick Communications, LLC, focusing on speaking, writing, facilitation and grief companionship. Drawing on her clinical experience and personal loss, Mia developed Grief Alchemy, a framework that approaches grief not as an illness to be treated but as a human experience to be accompanied and understood. She offers workshops, rituals and one-to-one Grief Alchemy sessions. She is also the host of ‘Finding Gold’, a podcast featuring conversations with experts. Through this work, Mia helps people navigate loss without rushing them towards closure, offering tools and companionship as they learn to live with what has changed.

Mia Perry Bowick is Raising a Little Girl With Her Husband

Mia Perry Bowick has built a happy life with her husband, David Bowick, in Littleton, Colorado. They share a marriage filled with love and companionship. In 2018, their family grew with the arrival of their daughter, Willa, who has since become the center of their world and a source of immeasurable joy. Alongside her family life, Mia uses her digital platforms to spark broader conversations about grief, healing, and the many ways people learn to live with loss. Drawing on both her professional experience and personal journey, she hopes to help others feel less alone in their struggles. The loss of her brother, Matthew Perry, remains deeply personal. She continues to cherish the memories they shared. Though he is no longer here, his life and influence remain a lasting source of inspiration for her.

Read More: Kenneth Iwamasa: Where is Matthew Perry’s Personal Assistant Now?