Where Are Matthew Perry’s Siblings Now?

While Matthew Perry found great success in his career as an actor, he struggled with substance use for much of his life. He went on to advocate for others dealing with addiction, sharing his own experiences with the world. He often spoke about his five half-siblings, four from his mother’s side and one from his father’s side, who brought him nothing but joy. Netflix’s ‘The One About Matthew Perry’ features interviews with close friends and one of his sisters, Mia Perry Bowick, who reflects on the way he loved and cheered them on as a sibling.

Caitlin Morrison is Leading a Non-Profit Organization in Her Brother’s Name Today

Caitlin Morrison was born in 1981, when her half-brother Matthew Perry was about 10 years old. Their mother, Suzanne Morrison, and stepfather, Keith Morrison, welcomed their first child together, and Matthew later shared that he instantly felt love for his little sister. The bond remained an important part of his life, with Caitlin eventually working as an assistant and making a minor appearance in Matthew’s film ‘The Whole Ten Yards.’ Today, Caitlin is continuing her brother’s legacy through her work as the executive director of The Matthew Perry House, a Canadian organization established in his memory. Appointed to the role in July 2024, she is helping advance its mission of funding emerging research and providing post-treatment support for people living with substance use disorders. For Caitlin, the work also offers a way to honor her brother’s experiences and help extend the impact of his advocacy beyond his lifetime.

Before taking on this responsibility, Caitlin built considerable experience across nonprofit development, communications, operations and advocacy. Her previous roles include positions at The Prosperity Project, the Children’s Aid Foundation of Ottawa, the Arthritis National Research Foundation and the National Association of Drug Court Professionals. She also worked with AverHealth and Justice For Vets, and served as a research assistant at the University of Victoria. She holds a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Victoria and a bachelor’s degree in politics and governance from Ryerson University. Caitlin also serves as a board member of Bridget’s Bunnies, a social-services organization. As a mother to a young daughter herself, she demonstrates a continued commitment to supporting people and communities, while keeping her brother’s mission alive through meaningful, long-term efforts.

Madeline Morrison is Building Her Career as a Producer Today

Born in 1989, Madeline Morrison is the youngest of Matthew Perry’s sisters. She also spoke about her brother in the 2024 interview, recalling the jokes they shared and expressing how much she loved him. Madeline has built a career in television production and journalism, working across entertainment and news. She began her professional journey with internships at Mandate Pictures in 2010, NBC Peacock Productions in 2011 and NBC Nightly News with Brian Williams later that year. Madeline graduated from California State University, Fullerton, in 2011 with a bachelor’s degree in radio-TV-film. These early roles involved researching stories, assisting with interviews and learning the workings of television production. In 2012, she joined NBCUniversal as an NBC Page, guiding studio tours and coordinating audiences for programs including ‘Saturday Night Live’ and ‘Late Night with Jimmy Fallon’.

Madeline subsequently worked on ‘Law & Order: SVU’, first as a production office assistant from 2013 to 2015 and then as an assistant production office coordinator until December 2018. She also worked as a freelance event coordinator before returning to television production and news. In August 2020, she joined NBC News as a contract associate producer, later contributing to its news desk from February 2022 to January 2025. Her work included ‘Parents v. The Platforms: The Families Who Fought Big Tech and Won’, a report examining families taking on technology companies. Since January 2025, she has worked as an associate producer at NBC News in Los Angeles. The work is like following in the footsteps of her father, and she is proud of how far she has come.

Mia Perry Bowick is Using Her Experience to Help Others Battling Mental Health Issues

Born in 1986, Mia Perry Bowick is Matthew Perry’s only half-sister from their father’s side, John Bennett Perry, and his wife, Debby. With an academic background in theatre and counseling psychology, Mia spent years working as a drama therapist and psychotherapist, helping people navigate trauma, relationships and difficult life experiences. Following Matthew’s death in 2023, she shifted her focus towards grief support, founding Wick Communications, LLC, in October that year. Through her initiative, Grief Alchemy, she offers workshops, speaking engagements, writing and individual sessions that encourage people to understand loss without feeling pressured to move on. She also hosts the podcast ‘Finding Gold’. Away from work, Mia is married to David Bowick, and they welcomed their daughter, Willa, in 2018. Her personal loss and professional experience continue to shape her approach to helping others live with grief.

Emily and Will Morrison Prefer to Keep a Low Profile These Days

Born in 1985, Emily Morrison was the second daughter Matthew Perry’s mother, Suzanne Morrison, had with her husband, Keith Morrison. Matthew spoke of his younger sister with similar warmth and recalled how she visited him in the hospital in 2018. In 2024, Emily spoke publicly for the first time about her brother’s passing, describing him as “grumpy” but emphasizing how deeply he loved her. She also reflected on the immense love he had to give others, saying she could not imagine him being any other way. Will Morrison, Matthew’s only brother, was born in 1987. He was seen in public with him when they attended the November 2001 premiere of ‘Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.’ He has otherwise kept away from public life and has not shared his whereabouts.

Read More: Where Are Matthew Perry’s Parents Now?