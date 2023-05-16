Maurice “Big Moe” Brighthaupt: Where is Anna Nicole Smith’s Bodyguard Now?

As an Ursula Macfarlane-directed documentary humanizing a young woman often treated as a cartoon by the media, Netflix’s ‘Anna Nicole Smith: You Don’t Know Me’ is simply unlike any other. That’s because it incorporates not only never before seen footage but also exclusive interviews with some key individuals to really shine a light upon the realities behind her tragic life and death. Amongst them was actually her personal bodyguard turned friend Maurice “Big Moe” Brighthaupt — so now, if you simply wish to learn more about him, we’ve got the necessary details for you.

Who is Maurice “Big Moe” Brighthaupt?

It was reportedly back in 2003 when Washington-born Florida-based Maurice came across Anna for the first time, just to soon become her “right hand person as far as security” was concerned. However, like any public figure who’d been mistreated as well as misused the way she often had, she didn’t trust him until he made it clear he thought of her as nothing more than a little sister. “I think she tested me to see if I was trustworthy to be with her,” he revealed in the original. “She’d say things like, ‘…You think I’m beautiful? Would you like to see where we can go with this.'”

Maurice continued, “I looked [Anna] dead in the eye and said, ‘Right now, I really think of you as a little sister.’ She shed a little tear. She said, ‘You know what, I’m so glad I met you.’ Then after about two days of working with her, I started calling her baby girl. From that point on, she called me Momo.” Hence formed their deep connection, which means he saw every bit of her struggles first-hand, including her alleged drug issues — “Anna had a bag of meds she would take with her,” he once said.

Maurice has even publicly claimed the model-actress was a true addict since she was consuming a variety of substances nearly every day, and her entire inner circle, including himself, enabled her. That’s because she could always do wonders despite her body’s reaction to the drug use — “She would sleep a lot,” he stated. “But when she was up, she was a happy, fun-loving young lady who liked the attention and enjoyed her fans… That was my job — to protect her from herself [and I couldn’t].”

However, Maurice insists Anna made her own decisions until the very end — that she was in control of every aspect of her personal as well as professional life even if she was under the influence. “Anna knew how to work it,” the former Northeastern University basketball athlete said in the production. “… If she thought anybody was trying to control her, she would get rid of them, point blank.” He also once asserted, “You couldn’t put nothing over on her. She wasn’t just sitting there popping pills.”

Where is Maurice “Big Moe” Brighthaupt Now?

From what we can tell, Maurice has since moved on from bodybuilding and focuses entirely upon serving his city of Miami, Florida, as a firefighter. He’s actually, evidently incredibly proud of his position these days because it allows him to not just do something worthwhile but also provide for his loving wife, children, as well as grandchildren in more ways than one – he’s a financial provider as well as a role model.

