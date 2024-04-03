Max Saines Tribute on Tokyo Vice: How Did He Die?

The second season of Max’s crime drama series ‘Tokyo Vice’ ends with a tribute to Max Saines. Max is the son of Emily Gerson Saines, one of the executive producers of the show. He was working as an executive at Endeavor Content when the project was set up at the studio by creator J. T. Rogers. He sadly passed away a day after the crime drama was announced. Max was involved in a handful of projects and programs before his untimely demise. His credits range from Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Dark Knight Rises’ to Sarah Jane Inwards and Alec Ziff’s ‘Rush.’

Max Saines’ Life

Max Saines was born on February 4, 1991, to Emily Gerson Saines and Andrew Saines. After growing up in Larchmont, New York, he attended Northwestern University, located in Evanston, Illinois. He graduated from the institution’s School of Communication with a Bachelor’s degree in Radio/TV/Film. As a student, he served on the board of Studio 22, the production company of the university, and was a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity. After completing his education, he joined William Morris Endeavor (WME) as a mailroom staff member. He eventually took part in the agency’s trainee program and ended up in the company’s television department.

Max was a part of the crew of ‘The Dark Knight Rises’ as a set production assistant. He is also one of the producers of the romantic comedy ‘Rush,’ starring Lindsay Chambers and Michael DeMarco. His short film credits include ‘Sandcastle,’ ‘Calling Occupants of Interplanetary Craft,’ and ‘Dollop.’ In 2017, he joined the television advisory group of Endeavor Content. Meanwhile, he was committed to guiding the graduates of his alma mater.

Max served his community through Autism Speaks, which was founded by his parents Emily and Andrew. A few months before his death, he decided to celebrate his birthday with the organization. “For my birthday this year, I’m asking for donations to Autism Speaks. I’ve chosen this nonprofit because their mission means a lot to me, and I hope you’ll consider contributing as a way to celebrate with me,” he shared in January 2019.

Max Saines’ Death

Max Saines died on June 7, 2019, due to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, a pre-existing heart condition, at the age of 28. He is survived by Emily and Andrew, his brother Dashiell Saines, and several cousins, uncles, and aunts. “Max was an incredible young man and a tremendous colleague, beloved across the Endeavor Content and WME families. He literally grew up around many of us, and his boundless positivity, energy, and enthusiasm made him truly one of the most wonderful people we have known. We are heartbroken by this loss, and send our sincere condolences to his family and friends,” shared Endeavor Content co-presidents Chris Rice and Graham Taylor in a statement.

To honor Max’s memories, Emily and Andrew support Max Saines Grant for the students of Northwestern University. The grant is offered annually to a writer/director team to make a “unique” narrative short film. “[Max] fostered a spirit of collaboration by bringing people together to make their creative dreams a reality, and we hope to do the same with this grant,” reads Northwestern University’s official website for the grant.

