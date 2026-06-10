Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed Episode 5 Recap: Scamboy

Created by David J. Rosen, Apple TV+’s ‘Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed‘ steps into a world where cybersex quickly gives way to a real murder, trapping journalist Paula in a controversy that goes far beyond her reach. In the previous episode, she decides to take on the investigation herself after the police frame her as a suspect. At the same time, the real killer, Trevor’s boyfriend, Dennis, seems to be inching his way to Paula’s house, first figuring out her identity and then almost making it to her home. In episode 5 of this dark comedy mystery series, titled ‘Scamboy,’ Paula discovers a person who can help solve the case before it’s too late. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Paula Links Up With Someone Who Knew Trevor

‘Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed’ episode 5 begins right where the previous episode left off, with Dennis mere seconds away from killing Paula at her own home. However, right at that moment, he gets a phone call that changes his entire demeanor, from a man who we only know as “Bri.” Bri seems to be Dennis’ boss, and isn’t too pleased about the news of Trevor’s murder, or the fact that their operation might be compromised right now. At one point, he even threatens to bring in someone called Jennifer, but Dennis assures him that he will soon have things under control. For now, he has a new assignment concerning one Joyce Tereck, which means that his confrontation with Paula will have to wait some more.

The next morning, Karl is called to the police station regarding Mallory’s injuries, as Detective Gonzalez believes that Paula might have something to do with it. However, Karl turns out to be surprisingly defensive of his ex-wife, both regarding this and the Portland incident all those years ago. At the same time, though, the custody battle only seems to be speeding up, with Paula’s lawyer telling her that a decision will be made in the coming weeks. As a precursor, Paula is advised to collect letters in her support from just about everyone she can, and she resorts to her fellow soccer moms at school. Much to her dismay, though, all of them seem more familiar with Mallory, and don’t show too much interest in penning down a good word. That, coupled with the enormous lawyer’s fee, means that Paula’s road ahead is only getting narrower.

Amidst the legal battle, Paula also has her personal investigation into Trevor’s murder, with Rudy and Geri joining in as co-armchair sleuths. For now, their only lead seems to be Sky, Trevor’s friend and co-worker in the cyber-sex industry, whom we briefly see in episode 1. While it isn’t hard to track him down, Paula has to pay for a one-on-one session in the middle of office hours to get him to talk. As it turns out, Sky is as stunned about Trevor’s death as anyone else, and volunteers to talk to Paula, but only in person, at a location of his choosing. Elsewhere, Mallory goes to a collector’s shop to buy a rather expensive collectible card, not for herself, but for the court guard, essentially bribing him to make her way in. There, she grabs the custody case file and slips it into a different judge’s cabinet, before moving out just as swiftly.

Ashley Tries to Make a Deal With the Devil

At the police station, Gonzalez and Baxter engage in some friendly banter about gambling and reading through hours’ worth of boring paper trails, despite not making any breakthrough on the case, several days in. Meanwhile, Paula, along with Geri and Rudy, arrives at the meeting spot, which appears to be the motel project that Trevor was funding prior to his death. Though Paula’s juniors are wary of leaving her all alone at this sketchy location, she determines that she has to give this a shot. Sky seems friendly at first, but as the conversation shifts to Trevor’s murders, Paula increasingly begins to notice signs confirming that he is indeed the one who pretended to attack Trevor as part of the scam. When Sky admits to it, Paula accuses him of being the killer, briefly mentioning that the culprit wore Trevor’s red shoes.

The latter details seem to be all that Sky needs to put two and two together about the murder. At the same time, Ashley, who was hiding behind a wall with a gun this entire time, also comes to the same conclusion that the killer is none other than Dennis. Paula, taken aback by Ashley’s arrival, realizes that she is now trapped with no way out. Without waiting a second, Ashley decides to call up Dennis by using a voice scrambler, all to demand money in return for the witness to his crime, gift-wrapped for him. Dennis appears to have just wrapped up his meeting with Joyce Tereck, Yale’s Head of Admissions, basically pressuring her into greenlighting some questionable admissions. Upon hearing Ashley’s offer, he settles the deal for $20,000, all the while figuring out who’s most likely behind all of this.

Dennis Kills Yet Another Person in His Search For Paula

Sensing an opportunity, Paula dashes for a nail gun and unleashes it onto Ashley and Sky, successfully getting the gun out of their hands. From there, she nails Sky’s hand to the floor before escaping the scene in Geri’s car. While Ashley’s all right, Sky needs urgent medical help, but things only seem to be getting worse as Dennis reaches the motel, just as Ashley heads down to get to the car. Sky, all alone, tries to shoot at Dennis with the gun, but gets tricked and killed first, that too from expanding foam being guzzled down his throat. Ashley, who hears all of this over the phone, swears to take revenge as she races away, not knowing that Geri has secretly planted a tracker inside her car already.

That night, Karl comes to Mallory with good news, claiming that the judge they’ve gotten is famous for favoring men over women during custody battles. What he doesn’t know, however, is that Mallory engineered all of this to begin with, showing a side of herself we weren’t familiar with yet. Elsewhere, Paula tries to sell off the gold chain she nabbed off Sky during the fight, but not before buying a gun for herself in exchange. As she walks out, a stranger, possibly Bri, seems to be watching over. At the police station, Baxter finds out that Trevor was secretly funding a motel project, which means that the police are soon to reach there and discover Sky’s dead body, as well as more proof of Paula being where she shouldn’t be.

Read More: Is Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed Based on a True Story?