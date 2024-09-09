Mayci and Jacob Neeley: Are The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Stars Still Married?

Although a native of Orange County, California, Hulu’s ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives‘ star Mayci has long embraced Utah as her home thanks to her local found family and support system. The truth is, per her own accounts, she was once in an extremely abusive as well as controlling relationship before also struggling with depression, and it was they who helped her through it. Amongst them has always been her husband, Jacob Neely, with whom she shares a beautiful blended family in spite of all the intense challenges the world has thrown at them over the years.

Jacob Inadvertently Gave Mayci a Second Chance at Love

It was back when 19-year-old Mayci was rather fresh out of toxic love and attending Brigham Young University that she found out she was pregnant, shocking both her and her new boyfriend, Arik. At the time, she felt like he would not be ready to settle down, but she still told him the news and was pleasantly surprised when he immediately took on the responsibility of being a present partner. He actually told her, “Well, I wanted to marry you before we had kids, but I guess it’s happening this way. We’ll figure it out, don’t worry,” yet everything suddenly changed shortly after.

Arik unfortunately passed away in a car crash on March 24, 2015, after she had returned to California for familial help during her pregnancy — it turned out he had been texting her while driving. According to Mayci, he died on impact, leaving her heartbroken, pregnant, and depressed — the only thing that kept her going was their baby boy, who was born on September 21 as Hudson. She once said their son “saved my life. I wasn’t cured, but I felt hopeful for the first time in a very long time [after he was born],” unaware she would meet the love of her life seven months later.

Mayci was actually introduced to Jacob through a mutual friend, but she was understandably guarded, considering everything she had recently been through despite feeling attracted to him. They thus stayed just friends, which took a lot of pressure off of her and even propelled her to introduce him to her son as well as all her loved ones before their spark became truly irrefutable. The couple actually got together around the end of summer or early fall of 2016, only to have such a cozy, whirlwind romance that it culminated in them blissfully tying the knot on June 8, 2018.

Mayci and Jacob settled in Utah for good shortly after, with him being as much of a parental figure to Hudson as his mother in every way, shape, and form — they all share an incredible bond. Little did they know life would then throw some curveballs at them, yet she still managed to complete her education before they expanded their family with the help of In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF). Their daughter Harlow was born on February 2, 2021, following which they continued building a stable, happy life for their little family with the help of her rise as a social media influencer.

Mayci and Jacob Are As Strong As Ever

Not only are Mayci and Jacob still happily married, but it appears as if they are currently undergoing the In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) process once again in the hopes of welcoming their third child. This is obviously a physically as well as mentally draining journey considering the expectations, yet it’s evident this couple sees eye to eye and actually supports one another through everything. They actually share such trust, respect, and understanding that they are each other’s safe space — they can be exactly who they are and express their deepest emotions so as to grow together.

The fact Mayci and Jacob align on their beliefs and values is truly the core of their relationship — they may be Mormons with a more traditional background, yet they are unapologetically modern. They happily share all responsibilities, but the former is their primary breadwinner, considering her social media presence as well as her natal nutritional gummies brand, Baby Mama. Both of these are endeavors he wholeheartedly supports, as evidenced in the aforementioned Hulu original reality series, all the while enabling her to continue spreading her wings, just like she does for him.

If you actually want further proof that Mayci and Jacob are proudly standing together alongside their growing family to this day, you don’t have to look any further than their online platforms. Neither of them ever shies away from showing off their love for one another or their small brood, which they made extra official around early 2023 with Jacob legally adopting Hudson. As for what this couple does to keep their personal bond fresh, they spend quality time together daily as well as by traveling — France, Italy, Greece, Cancun, Croatia, and Switzerland, they have been everywhere in the last few years. Paris, in particular, holds a special place in their hearts.

