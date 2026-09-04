Mayday: Is Troy “Assassin” Kelly Based on a Real US Navy Pilot?

The action-comedy film ‘Mayday’ follows the story of an American naval pilot who gets stranded in Soviet Russia during the height of the Cold War. Lieutenant Troy Kelly, callsign Assassin, is meant to be on a recon mission when his jet gets shot down, leading him to crashland in the proverbial belly of the beast. However, he’s saved from the KGB when a grizzled recluse, Nikolai Ustinov, takes him in and patches him up. As it turns out, the stranger is a huge fan of American culture, and especially hotshot pilots. Therefore, he agrees to team up with Troy and help him secure safe passage out of the country. The story’s 80s setting remains crucial to the premise and to Troy’s character. Naturally, this lends some intriguing origins to the on-screen pilot.

Top Gun’s Maverick Was a Notable Inspiration Behind Troy Kelly

Despite the historical background in ‘Mayday,’ the film itself sports no direct roots in reality. As such, no real-life inspirations were equipped for the creation of the narrative’s co-lead, Troy Kelly. Interestingly, rather than an off-screen counterpart, the character was actually influenced by another fictional on-screen fighter pilot. Directors/co-writers John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein began working on the script for this project shortly after ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ had come out in 2022. As such, the filmmaking duo was partly inspired by the successful franchise to create another story about an American fighter pilot. However, unlike the film series starring Tom Cruise, Daley and Goldstein were interested in deflating the trope of the heroic military man in their film.

As a result, the narrative flips the script on Troy’s character, pushing him into the role of a damsel in distress who undergoes an experience that compels him to question his blind patriotism for his country. In a conversation with Screen Rant, the co-lead actor, Ryan Reynold,s spoke about the project and the thematic relevance of his character’s militaristic roots. He said, “I loved what it had to say. I loved that it unpacked a kind of jingoistic outlook of the United States of America during the ’80s at the height of the Cold War, and how these perspectives are created. They’re not naturally observed.” Notably, Troy’s spiritual connection to the character of Pete “Maverick” Mitchell remains embedded in the fabric of the film, in which Nikolai is a huge ‘Top Gun’ fan. As a result, the subversions and introspections of the hotshot fighter pilot archetype co-exist in Troy’s storyline alongside an homage to the iconic character of Maverick.



Troy “Assassin” Kelly’s Piloting Prowess Has Some Roots in Reality

The character of Troy Kelly and his adventure in Russia remain works of fiction with no tangible basis in real life. Even so, the development and production of ‘Mayday’ prioritized realism when it came to the character’s career as a naval fighter pilot. The film was in talks with the US Navy about the possibility of a collaboration between them. However, an official partnership did not materialize, reportedly due to the armed forces having reservations about the film’s ending, which ultimately closed that road. Still, John Francis Daley, Jonathan Goldstein, and their production team employed the expertise of various technical consultants from the Navy and the Air Force.

The on-set consultants played a huge role in ensuring that actor Ryan Reynolds ’ portrayal of a highly-skilled fighter pilot remains true to reality. Furthermore, the filmmakers’ decision to imbue Troy’s storyline with subtle socio-political themes allowed the character to feel fleshed out and grounded. While speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Daley shared, “As we were piecing together the framework of the film, we were very cognizant of the fact that patriotism was more cut and dry during the end of the Cold War and what it represented on both sides. So we loved the idea of exploring something that feels relevant today, but also isn’t in any way preaching any point of view or agenda beyond the fact that people are people regardless of where they were born.”