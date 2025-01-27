Mayfair Witches Season 2 Episode 4 Recap: Double Helix

Season 2 of ‘Mayfair Witches’ continues to throw one unpredictable curveball after another in Rowan’s path. After the last episode’s disastrous Mayfair family party, the designee witch finds herself on a quest to search for her son and occasional power source, Lasher, whom the Talamasca have taken away. Consequently, she enters an unusual partnership with her mind-reader cousin Moira and her manipulative uncle/father Cortland, who help him look into their family secrets. Meanwhile, Sip discovers a troubling truth about his unreliable boss, Albrecht, which lands him in the lap of mounting trouble. As a result, episode 4, ‘Double Helix,’ packs more than a disarming punch for the audience as new mysteries come to the forefront. SPOILERS AHEAD!

Sip Discovers Albrecht’s Betrayal

Since Lasher’s birth—only a few weeks ago, despite his fully matured nature—Sip has been on a tunnel-vision mission to catch the entity. He’s convinced that Lasher’s return can’t possibly bring any good into the world—which the latter only proves right with the string of bodies he leaves behind in his wake. For the same reason, Sip teams up with the Talamasca, specifically his old boss, Albrecht. Even though he had previously worked with Cortland to aid Lasher’s human coming, he insists that he now wants to capture the man for the betterment of the world. Consequently, Sip can’t help but grow suspicious when he fails to find any trace of Lasher in the organization’s prison. As a result, he launches a search after Albrecht and Lasher, only to find their escort vehicle abandoned.

Using his powers to read the memories of objects, Sip discovers that the Talamasca agent is helping Lasher by stowing him away. Once he realizes he’s been played, he instantly goes into detective mode and tries to find any clues about Albrecht’s location from his office. Fortunately, he finds a burned piece of paper in the fireplace that could be a possible clue about the man’s plans. Nonetheless, shortly afterward, he’s apprehended by Polina Vilkov, an agent from Amsterdam, who was supposed to take custody of Lasher. Since Albrecht seems to have betrayed the entire Talamasca, Polina thinks his second-in-command on the mission, Sip, must have something to do with Lasher’s escape. Therefore, Sip ultimately ends up as a suspect on the way to Amsterdam for interrogation.

Lark’s Suspicions of Rowan Grow

In the aftermath of the party, Rowan finds herself with more than a few problems on her plate. Jojo and Daphne are still stuck in the accidental thrall that she put them in while Lasher is back on the run. Even though this makes her lunch plans with Lark seem like less trouble, Rowan knows she has to reach out to the man before he shows up at her door. Consequently, she finds herself knocking on his hotel door shortly after coming back to consciousness. The duo clearly have a tense past—involving a messy breakup. Still, enough time seems to have passed to cement some civility and even tentative friendship between them.

For the same reason, Lark can easily spot something troubling Rowan, who has changed in more ways than one since their last meeting. However, he’s oblivious to the supernatural world, making it impossible for her to confide in him. Even so, she lets it slip that part of her stress is due to the number of deaths that have plagued her family recently. Furthermore, she also reveals that the unusual blood sample she sent him has some connection to these murders. This piques Lark’s interest, compelling him to solve the enticing puzzle. The researcher has unwittingly run tests on Lasher’s blood and knows that the sample doesn’t belong to a human. As such, after learning about Rowan’s familial problems, he decides to run some tests on Rowan’s DNA, which was harvested from her coffee cup. Therefore, in the end, he realizes that the otherworldly quality of the blood sample is also present in his ex-girlfriend’s DNA.

Rowan and Moira Learn the Secret of the Victrola

Since Lasher’s birth, Rowan has inherited most of his heightened power, which she can access whenever she’s close to her son. Therefore, in his extended absence, she doesn’t have enough power to pull Jojo and Daphne from the thrall of her own making. Initially, she thinks she can call in a favor with Sip and have them drive Lasher by for a power boost for her. Nevertheless, that plan goes south once she discovers that the man has slipped away from the Talamasca’s fingers. Therefore, she has no choice but to find Lasher herself and recharge her powers. Moira and Cortland join her in this quest due to their relationships with Daphne and Jojo, respectively.

Moira’s powers are particularly helpful in deciphering Cortland’s lies, revealing that he has no idea what Albrecht is planning to do with Lasher. Apparently, his father, Julien, was the one who originally collaborated with the Talamasca. Ergo, he would have better knowledge of his plans. As such, Rowan’s new objective becomes finding a way to have a conversation with the dead Julien Mayfair. As it turns out, this isn’t that daunting of a task. Rowan’s house has a Victrola—record player—that used to react to her reading sessions of Julien’s journals. After the party, Dolly Jean steals the player, compelling Moira and the others to believe she must know something about Julien. As it turns out, Dolly Jean has the perfect—if dangerous—solution to their problem.

Before his death, Julien bound his soul to the Victrola so that he could be with his lovers, Dolly Jean and her sister, Evelyn. The two sisters can use the record player to travel to Julien in the land of the dead and spend a definitive time with him before needing to be pulled out. Therefore, Rowan decides to use the same method to contact Julien. Initially, Evelyn protests this plan, leading Moira to try to read the mind inside the Victrola. This almost sends her in shock but leads to the discovery of one crucial name: Trolta. It’s the same name that Sip found on the burned piece of paper in Albrecht’s office. Consequently, it seems whoever Trolta is, they will have a significant influence over Lasher’s future. As the episode ends, Rowan decides to foray into the Victrola for a meeting with Julien regardless of the risks.

Read More: Mayfair Witches Season 2 Episode 3 Recap: Cover the Mirrors