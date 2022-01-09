Mayor of Kingstown Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

‘Mayor of Kingstown’ is a gritty crime drama that follows Mike McLusky, who is the unofficial powerbroker of the titular town. Placed in the unique position of negotiating deals between criminal gangs and the authorities, the “mayor” tries to maintain a tenuous peace in his town.

Created by Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon, the show has been lauded for bringing together a spectacularly talented cast and crew. The tense, hyper-realistic tone of the series has got fans hooked, and the explosive season 1 finale makes us all the more impatient for a follow-up. If you’re curious about ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ season 2, you’re in the right place! Here’s what we know so far about it.

Mayor of Kingstown Season 2 Release Date

‘Mayor of Kingstown’ season 1 premiered on November 14, 2021, on Paramount+. The first two episodes were released simultaneously on the streaming platform, with the season finale airing on January 9, 2022. In all, season 1 consists of 10 hour-long episodes.

As far as season 2 is concerned, fans of the crime drama series will be delighted to know that they can expect another chapter in the gritty McLusky saga. As confirmed by Production Weekly on December 23, 2021, season 2 is in the works. However, there are still no reports of production starting up, so there might be a bit of a wait for the sophomore season. Going by the previous release schedule, we expect to see ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ season 2 sometime in late 2022.

Mayor of Kingstown Season 2 Plot: What is it About?

Season 1 closes with the authorities bringing the Kingstown prison riot to a brutal end. Once he realizes that his younger brother, Kyle, is trapped inside, Mike agrees to enter the prison and negotiate terms with the rioting inmates. It soon becomes clear that the uprising’s leader, P-Dog, means to send a message to the authorities as retribution for the guards’ ill-treatment of the inmates.

Thus, Mike helplessly watches as a prison guard is executed in front of him. Soon after, the security forces surrounding the prison open fire, killing dozens of prisoners and ending the riot. Mike and his brother narrowly survive, and the former returns to his cabin in the woods, where Iris waits for him.

The upcoming season 2 will open in the aftermath of the disastrous riot and likely see Mike picking up the pieces of his empire. With the balance of power and all avenues of negotiation between the authorities and crime gangs essentially destroyed, the “mayor” will have a hard time bringing things back to normal.

After his traumatic experience of being trapped inside the prison during the riot and being assaulted by the prisoners, Mike’s brother Kyle might also consider moving to a more peaceful place. Thus, season 2 is going to see the McLusky family in a very different situation than season 1, but we can expect Mike to doggedly continue the violent legacy left behind by his father and elder brother.

Mayor of Kingstown Season 2 Cast: Who is in it?

The cast is led by Jeremy Renner, who essays the titular character of Mike McLusky. Regular cast members include Dianne Wiest (Miriam McLusky), Taylor Handley (Kyle McLusky), Tobi Bamtefa (Deverin ‘Bunny’ Washington), Hugh Dillon (Ian), and Emma Laird (Iris). They are joined by Derek Webster (Stevie), Hamish Allan-Headley (Robert), Pha’rez Lass (P-Dog), Aidan Gillen (Milo Sunter), and others.

Read More: Shows Like Mayor of Kingstown