Is Merle Callahan Dead? Is Richard Brake Leaving Mayor of Kingstown?

While the fourth season of Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon’s ‘Mayor of Kingstown‘ is about Mike McLusky‘s two-pronged battle with Frank Moses and the Colombian cartel, Merle Callahan soon creeps in as the arc’s true antagonist. Finding himself right next to Kyle at Anchor Bay, Callahan tries to repeat fate and turn the youngest McLusky sibling into his protege. However, when things don’t quite go his way, Callahan lashes out, engineering a prison break solely to get back at the McLuskys. This, in turn, leads to Kyle’s early release from prison, setting the stage for a final confrontation. Thus, the season finale leaves no holes barred, as both Callahan and McLusky brothers leave a trail of blood in their pursuit of revenge. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Merle Callahan Meets His End in a Manner He Least Expected

At the end of season 4 of ‘Mayor of Kingstown,’ Merle Callahan dies at the hands of Kyle, bringing a major narrative saga to a close. While this is technically a victory for the McLusky family, that is hardly how it feels for either Kyle or Mike, as this death cannot bring Trace back to life. Worse, Callahan is not hunted down but voluntarily turns himself in, expecting to torment Mike to the very end by denying him satisfaction. However, in a twisted way, this maneuver ends up backfiring for the Aryan Brotherhood leader. Unbeknownst to him, Kyle is also out of prison and has a very different mindset when it comes to revenge than his elder brother. Instead of giving Callahan a quick death, Kyle shoots him in the genitals, giving him a few agonizing final moments before lodging a bullet to the head.

Throughout the series, the exact nature of Callahan and Mike’s past dynamic is kept under wraps. While it is clear that the former served as the elder McLusky’s mentor in prison, there are sinister implications that Callahan turned Mike into the dangerous man he is today. This means a potential carryover of several negative traits, and no one is more afraid of that idea than Mike himself. In a way, the fact that he is not the one to take the killing shot takes the burden off him, but simultaneously bathes Kyle in shades of gray. The police officer who went into prison for the greater good is now a shell of his former self, meaning that Callahan does get some semblance of a last laugh in this entire exchange. Still, in his last, panicked breaths, we see Callahan’s facade of stoicism break down, revealing a person as fearful of death as any other.

Season 4 Concludes Richard Brake’s Journey With Mayor of Kingstown

With Merle Callahan dead, actor Richard Brake’s work in ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ has likely come to an end. This is in keeping with how Aidan Gillen left the show after the death of his character, Milo, who was the other overarching antagonist terrorizing Mike and company. While the series does not have a history of using flashbacks as a storytelling device, the possibility can’t be entirely ruled out. Furthermore, Callahan’s role as a devil on Mike’s shoulder can take various forms in the possible continuation of the story, such as hallucinations. Thus, there are at least two ways Brake can make a surprise reappearance in the show, but his role as a proactive villain has reached its conclusion. Without his physical presence on-screen, the show is more likely to focus on the aftermath of Callahan’s reign of terror.

While Brake might not be reprising his role as Callahan in the potential fifth season, his stellar performance is bound to leave a permanent impact on fans of the show. Across several interviews, Brake has repeatedly expressed his passion for the story, as well as his character, emphasizing the nuances that go into the portrayal. In a conversation with LRM Online, the actor provided a retrospective on his journey with the show, stating, “I am honored to be a part of (the show)… It’s just a great feeling when you know something is going to be amazing, and when it comes out, that’s the reaction people are giving it.” Brake was particularly happy about the intense reactions surrounding Callahan and his actions this season, indicating that his performance struck a chord with the audience.

