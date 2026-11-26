As a reality series living up to its title in every way conceivable, Netflix’s ‘Stranded With My Mother-in-Law’ (or ‘Ilhados com a Sogra’) can only be described as equal parts dramatic and exciting. That’s because it follows 7 celebrity-led families as they share a roof in the wilderness and face off in a series of challenges in hopes of figuring out ways to reconcile all their intricate differences. Among them in season 4 is the Lourenço family, comprising singer/actress MC Carol (Carolina de Oliveira Lourenço), her husband Cosme Santiago, and her previously estranged mother, Patrícia Careca.

The Lourenço Family’s Issues Revolve Around Control and Distance

The moment MC Carol and Cosme Santiago stepped onto the shores of the wild forests of Chapada das Mesas in Maranhão, it became evident that their troubles stemmed from the former’s mother. The renowned public figure candidly asserted that it was her mother Patrícia Careca’s dream to establish a career as a funk musician, resulting in her often being out of the house or on the road. She was thus primarily raised by her great-grandmother, only for a big fight with Patrícia when she was actually at home to make the guardianship permanent, as the then-14-year-old left and never looked back.

MC Carol and Patrícia were estranged for well over a decade, with the former claiming on the show that she slowly began letting her mother back into her life when she was 28. However, despite it having been 4 years since their reconciliation at the time of filming, there was still a lack of comfort and connection between them. Part of it seemed to be because the young woman had actually ended up building a successful career as a funk artist, an activist, as well as an actress. “It didn’t happen for her, but it happened for me,” the daughter stated. “Completely out of nowhere. It was very random. I didn’t even dream of it.

Santiago further alleged that apart from the distance they couldn’t seem to close, one of his and his wife’s biggest problems with her mother was how “authoritarian” she is. They’d apparently also grown to resent how she now had a catchphrase embracing her daughter, something along the lines of “I’m Patrícia Careca. I’m MC Carol’s Mom.” On the flip side, the matriarch believed her daughter had become “arrogant,” whereas her son-in-law was “complacent,” only for it to impact their bond even more. So, that’s precisely what the trio gradually worked on in the wilderness, even when they didn’t do well in the challenges.

The Lourenço Family Has Splintered Further Since Filming Came to a Conclusion

Although Carol and Santiago came across as a strong, loving, devoted couple throughout their stint on ‘Stranded With My Mother-in-Law’ season 4, the reality was a bit different. The latter seemingly made a genuine effort to speak with Patrícia during filming in hopes of piecing together how they could all move forward in a positive manner. Plus, he worked right alongside her to make alliances and strategies while also not interrupting her strong remarks in group settings to maybe later turn the game in their favor.

Carol appreciated every bit of Santiago’s effort and the journey they shared, but alas, it appears the couple separated in the summer of 2026 (around July) and are no longer in contact. They married in a beautiful ceremony in Niterói, Rio de Janeiro, in January 2024, followed by another celebration at a Candomblé temple in September of the same year. According to records, the couple briefly broke up in 2025 before managing to reconcile, but this one seems definitive since they no longer talk, let alone live together.

MC Carol is Currently Arguably at the Height of Her Career

A proud native of Niterói in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Carolina de Oliveira Lourenço AKA MC Carol kickstarted her career in the entertainment industry as a solo funk musician. It was around the mid-2010s that she began gaining notoriety with a few singles and internet releases, enabling her to release her debut album ‘Bandida’ (‘Bandit’) in 2016. She gradually became known for her skills as not only a singer but also a composer, rapper, and songwriter, especially with her originals often blending carioca, funk, and trap styles. Little did she know that new doors would fatefully continue opening up, only for her to embrace them with her arms wide open before evolving into an activist and actress, too.

However, Carol has never stepped away from her first love of music, meaning she releases new originals and happily goes on hectic tours to this day. In fact, she performed across Brazil and Europe from January to March 2026, prior to launching another set of live shows in her homeland from August to November. As if that’s not enough, she played the renowned Rock in Rio Music Festival and the Tropical Delia Festival in September this year, all the while juggling several other projects. Plus, she is scheduled to lead the special all-Black women lineup at the Baile Preto — 3 Years Anniversary Edition event in Paris, France, on December 6, 2026.

Coming to Carol’s records, she released a single titled “Amiga Com Amiga” alongside Lexa and Mc Gw in January 2026, shortly after which she hit a million followers on Instagram. She subsequently proved her acting abilities in Disney+’s ‘Impuros’ season 6 in May before making her telenovela debut in TV Globo’s ‘Quem Ama Cuida’ in the summer. She even released “Jogada de Risco” alongside DuaL021 in July, which was used in the sports drama series by the same name. Then, in August, she collaborated with Leo Justi and Heavy Baile for the song “Churros Gourmet,” just to follow it up with “Não Nasci Pra Ser Sigilo’ alongside Benny Briolly in November.

Carol did all of it in 2026 alone while also gracing several magazine covers, making countless public appearances, starring in numerous photo shoots, and working on brand collaborations. Moreover, she is an established activist who not only encourages the younger generation to be themselves but also provides a safe space for them to develop ideas to make the world a better place. On a personal level, from what we can tell, she is currently leading a fulfilled life in the company of her loved ones, especially her great-grandmother, grandmother, and baby sister. The dog mom to an adorable golden retriever puppy named Zion – whom she got in early March 2026 – also has her mother, yet it doesn’t appear as if they are emotionally any closer than they were before.

Cosme Santiago and Patrícia Careca Are Keeping Their Experiences Well Away From the Limelight

While Cosme Santiago and Patrícia Careca are public figures in their own right, they choose to keep their lives relatively private as of writing. Therefore, all we know for certain about MC Carol’s former partner is that he was once a professional Security Guard, yet is now a proud Fitness Model signed by the Voga Haus Influencer & Talent Agency. As for Patrícia, she is an artist, the life of a good party, and a mother who appears to be doing her best to find a balance among everything/everyone she loves. Honestly, we can’t wait to see what’s next for either of them.

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