4 Best Megan Fox Movies on Netflix (July 2025)

Making her acting debut with the 2001 film ‘Holiday in the Sun,’ Megan Denise Fox became the heartthrob of every teenager in the first decade of the 21st century. Her early on-screen career has been buoyed by numerous supporting roles in films and television, such as in ‘Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen’ and ‘Hope & Faith.’ However, her breakout role came in 2007, with Michael Bay’s ‘Transformers.’ Megan played Mikaela Banes, a role she reprised in the 2009 sequel, ‘Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen.’ The star has also been part of another popular franchise, ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.’

Starring as the titular character in the 2009 horror comedy ‘Jennifer’s Body,’ Megan cemented her status as a sex symbol in Hollywood. She has modeled for various brands and appeared in magazines such as Maxim, Rolling Stone, and FHM. With the passing years, Megan has managed to maintain her on-screen appeal for the audience, with her work featuring prominently in the catalog of the streaming giant Netflix. If you’re in search of a Magan Fox film to stream on the platform, the following is for you.

4. Night Teeth (2021)

Directed by Adam Randall, ‘Night Teeth’ follows Benny (Jorge Lendeborg Jr.), a college student from Los Angeles who decides to earn some extra cash by filling in for his brother as a professional chauffeur for one night. Unfortunately, the women who hire him, Blaire (Debby Ryan) and Zoe (Lucy Fry), are vampires out on a hunting trip. The two work for an evil nightcrawler, Victor (Alfie Allen), who seeks to disrupt the truce between his kind and humans, which has allowed both groups to co-exist peacefully for centuries. Megan Fox stars in the film as Grace, who, along with Sydney Sweeney’s Ava, tries to stop Victor from following the path of destruction. Watch the film on Netflix.

3. Midnight in the Switchgrass (2021)

Marking the directorial debut of Randall Emmett, ‘Midnight in the Switchgrass’ stars Megan Fox as FBI Agent Rebecca Lombardo, who works with her partner Karl Helter (Bruce Willis) to bust a human trafficking ring. When their investigation brings them across a series of brutal murders of women that appear to be related, they seek the help of Florida Department of Law Enforcement Agent Byron Crawford, who has been tracking a serial killer for years. Rebecca and Byron team up for a sting operation, but things go horribly wrong. Stream the taut crime thriller here.

2. Till Death (2021)

‘Till Death’ marks the directorial debut of S.K. Dale, where Megan Fox stars as Emma Davenport. Stuck in a loveless marriage with her criminal attorney husband Mark (Eoin Macken), Emma engages in an affair with his law firm partner Tom (Aml Ameen). Happiness continues to elude her, leading to her breaking up with Tom and going with Mark to a secluded lake house to celebrate their anniversary. However, the latter has something much sinister planned for her. Emma ends up handcuffed to the lifeless body of her husband and is forced to escape the men hired to kill her. You can watch the thriller on Netflix.

1. Subservience (2024)

‘Subservience’ by S.K. Dale is set in a futuristic world where humanistic robots have taken over many jobs. The narrative follows construction foreman Nick (Michele Morrone), who lives with his wife Maggie (Madeline Zima) and their two children. When Maggie is hospitalized with an unknown heart condition, Nick purchases Alice (Megan Fox), a lifelike artificially intelligent android, to help take care of his home and family. Trouble brews as Alice gradually becomes self-aware and seeks for herself everything the family has to offer, including the affection of her owner. A taut science fiction thriller, you can watch the film here.

Read More: Best Will Smith Movies on Netflix