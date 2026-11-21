Hosted by content creator and public figure Haley Baylee, Netflix’s ‘Win the Mall’ is a reality competition series that arguably lets the cast pairings live out a common childhood dream. It follows 10 duos as they live in a mall with potentially exorbitant spending abilities while battling to take control of 25 storefronts in hopes of ultimately walking away with $1 million. Amongst them were engineer best friends Megan Nguyen and Shivani Grandhi, who managed to reach the finale without any real alliances before sadly being tag-teamed into elimination.

Megan Nguyen and Shivani Grandhi Played a Smart, Strategic Game

Megan Nguyen and Shivani Grandhi made it clear from the moment they stepped into the experience that they were there not only to have fun as friends but also to play the game seriously. The latter even asserted that they are both intelligent, so they just have to be careful about when to be tactical, when to make alliances, or when to let things pan out without interference. They thus started strong, placing 4th in the very first challenge to earn $7,000 in mall credit before going on to form rather amicable bonds with almost every fellow competing pair.

Megan and Shivani ended up developing good friendships, but they weren’t able to build any strong alliances in terms of the competition because they just didn’t fit into anyone’s plans. The former aspect did earn them a few storefronts before they managed to wriggle into an already thriving 3-team alliance by helping one of them in a challenge through an offer to work together. However, the trust simply wasn’t there between them and the trio of duos, culminating in accusatory confrontations, decisions to hold cards close to their chest, and straight-up silence.

In fact, Megan and Shivani even chose to steal all the prizes from one of their so-called allies when they were nearing the finale, which included many once-in-a-lifetime goods/experiences. They were $40,000 in jewelry, Bikini Village Gift Cards, Sincerely Yours Skincare, a 7-night vacation to Madeira Island, Portugal, and a “Trip Around the World” with 3 other destinations. Therefore, even though they placed 3rd overall after the other two teams tag-teamed against them, they walked away with their heads high because they secured some incredibly exciting prizes.

Megan Nguyen is Establishing a Career in Both Content Creation and Engineering in California

A proud native of Dublin, California, Megan Nguyen has been an active, bright individual from an early age, as evidenced by her middle school and high school records. She was not only a basketball player at Fallon Middle School but also a part of the Mustangs program/team when they secured a highly coveted championship in 2016. She then moved on to Dublin High School, where she served as an Associated Student Body Treasurer for the Class of 2021 and was once even named a Gael Scholar. As if that’s not enough, she was reportedly also among the youngsters responsible for organizing events such as the Prom and Senior Night Awards as a member of the Student Union.

Megan subsequently enrolled at the University of California-Davis to pursue a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, which she earned on time, with full credit in the summer of 2025. She then relocated to Seattle, Washington, to take on the real world, only to pack her bags once again and move to the San Francisco Bay Area in November 2026 for better opportunities. From what we can tell, the young woman is still focused on building a career in her field of choice – engineering – but she is currently also dabbling as a content creator. Whether it’s food, her nerdy interests, thrifting, or travel, she posts about every passion, all the while also privately juggling her long-term romantic relationship with a man named Nam.

Shivani Grandhi is Embracing Her Background While Also Building a Unique Life For Herself

Since Shivani Grandhi is the child of Indian immigrants who did their best to give her a happy childhood in Bellevue, Washington, she learned about effort, love, and perseverance early on. Therefore, she has always fully dedicated herself to her hobbies or passions because she understood they could one day help her carve out a stable, secure future for both herself and her family. That’s how she ended up playing lacrosse at Interlake Senior High School while also being an active member of societies like Girls Who Code and HOSA – Future Health Professionals. She was even part of the Gifted Program, through which she earned an Accelerated IB diploma in June 2020, despite actually graduating from school in 2021.

Shivangi later enrolled at the University of Washington to pursue a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science with a minor in Entrepreneurship, which she proudly secured in summer 2025. It was during this period that she began her professional journey by landing an Explore Internship at Microsoft in 2022, which she followed with Software Engineer Internships in 2023 and 2024. After graduating, the young woman took on another Internship, but this time it was as a Technical Program Manager at Amazon for 3 months before she joined Microsoft as a full-time employee.

Shivangi has been serving as a Software Engineer at Microsoft in her hometown of Bellevue, Washington, since September 2025, meaning she has been there for over a year already as of writing. However, it’s imperative to note that she has recently also begun dabbling in content creation/influencing, focusing primarily on the realities of her life as a brown girl in Washington. She shares snapshots of her celebrating both Halloween and Diwali within days, right along with going to garba, having Friendsgiving, and enjoying home-cooked meals made by her mother. The travel enthusiast even posts about different unique Indian restaurants in her area, where the food ranges from traditional to fusion, as well as her adventures with her tight-knit friends and family. Honestly, she appears to be living her best life right now, which is all that matters in the long run.

Read More: Christy and Sabrina: Where Are the Win the Mall Finalists Now?