Is Mekai Curtis Related to 50 Cent?

Mekai Curtis plays Kanan Stark, one of the protagonists of Starz’s crime drama series ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan.’ Renowned rapper Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson plays the same character in ‘Power,’ the original show. Ever since Mekai was chosen to play 50’s Kanan in the prequel, the viewers have been wondering whether they are related. In addition to the partial similarity in their names, Mekai plays Kanan with mannerisms that can be traced to the musician. His performance as the character syncs well with 50’s portrayal in the mothership series. Mekai and 50 cherish a bond since the start of the production of the crime drama but are they related in any way?

The Relationship Between Mekai and 50

Mekai Curtis and 50 Cent are not related. The two of them got acquainted with each other after Mekai got involved with ‘Raising Kanan.’ Their similar portrayals of Kanan can be seen as a testament to the young actor’s hard work rather than a blood relation between the two. “I started watching Power again, just to see the mannerisms he [50] has or certain cadences or whatever, certain relationships that might pop back up with what’s happening,” Mekai told EW. “Just trying to get his dialect and his movement down to bring that essence to the character, while also establishing that this is like 30 or so years in the past,” the actor added.

Mekai was able to stun 50 with his performance as Kanan. “Mekai, the kid even talks like me now. I went through a period where my jaw was broken because I’ve been shot in my face, so I spent a long period of time speaking without moving my jaw, like having my teeth closed and talking, and it just slurs a little bit — and he got that down! So, you notice that and I’m like, ‘Yo, this kid is special!'” the rapper told EW in another interview about how authentically the young actor has been playing his ‘Power’ character.

50’s involvement in the production of the series, as an executive producer and narrator, helped Mekai to build a relationship with the rapper. “The relationship between me and 50 has been great. Ever since the jump, he’s just always been there,” Mekai said in the EW interview. “He’s always got stories, whether Kanan was doing something that kind of resembled something he was doing when he was younger, or little nuggets. Between the, I think, 7 or 8 other shows that he’s got in the air, whenever I get a chance to sit down and chop it with him, I take it,” the actor added.

Mekai, as a young man, didn’t forget to gain wisdom from 50, whose life saga is nothing short of inspiring. “[…] another thing about 50 is he always has game and is spitting wisdom, you just have to be willing to listen,” Mekai told uInterview. “[…] one time he pulled up and we just drove around the city and he told what he was thinking, what his master plan was for the next year, and you know he told me how excited he was for the show and stuff like that,” the actor said in the same interview.

Read More: Did Toby Sandeman’s Symphony Leave Power Book III Raising Kanan?