Who Killed Melissa in Cape Fear?

Apple TV+’s ‘Cape Fear‘ follows a brutal tug-of-war between the Bowdens and Max Cady. Years ago, Anna and Tom helped put Max behind bars for the murder of his pregnant wife, Melissa. Seventeen years later, he is released from prison, fully exonerated because his ex-mistress, Amy Brancato, claimed responsibility for the murder before shooting herself to death. Now, Max wants revenge against the couple who ruined his life, while the Bowdens, especially Anna, believe that they were not wrong. They think that Max Cady somehow got to Amy, made her confess to his crimes, and then she killed herself. They turn out to be right, but there are some tweaks to the story, beginning with the true culprit behind Melissa’s death. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Anna Finds the Real Murderer of Max Cady’s Wife

Had Melissa not been murdered, perhaps, things would have been much easier for the Bowdens, who wouldn’t have been pitted against a sociopath hell-bent on ruining their family and lives for good. But the murder did happen, and Max, even after all these years, claims that he wasn’t the one to do it. Legally, he has been completely cleared of the crime, but Anna is not so convinced. Not especially after Max makes it his life’s mission to destroy her family. In the penultimate episode of the show, Amy decides to pay a visit to Crystal. She finds out the location of her boat from Ray’s pictures, but when she arrives, neither Crystal nor the boat is there. Still, she continues her search until Crystal finds her.

At first, Crystal seems empathetic toward Anna’s cause. She had, after all, repeatedly warned Anna to stay away from Max, even going as far as to say that she had once warned Melissa and Amy too, and look what happened to them both. This conversation continues as Anna wakes up after a night of drinking and finds herself on Crystal’s boat. First, Anna tells Crystal everything about her and Max, and then Crystal starts telling her how manipulative he can be. It turns out Amy Brancato had made it out of the town and was living her life somewhere else. All it took was one phone call from Max for her to come running back to this town. She had been living next to her mother’s house in a trailer, which is also where she eventually made her confession and took her own life.

Anna is intrigued by the idea of visiting the crime scene, and as she looks around, she finds a box with old pictures that Crystal had been eyeing. The photos show Crystal and Melissa together, suggesting they were good friends. Anna also notes a boy with a huge scar on his body, who is clearly Crystal’s son. As Anna starts asking her about the friendship with Melissa, Crystal decides that it’s time they left. What she doesn’t realize is that among those photos was the one in which Anna saw Melissa wearing a necklace she had once noticed around Crystal’s neck. This makes her suspicious about the true connection between them, and sure enough, it is proven that it was she who killed Melissa.

Crystal’s Shocking and Unhinged Relationship was Max Led to the Murder

As if Max Cady hadn’t already been problematic enough, Anna discovers another disturbing aspect of his life. It turns out that he had a sexual relationship with Crystal, his half-sister. The boy with the scar in the photo was actually Crystal’s son by Max. Crystal says she gave the boy up for adoption, but by the end of the episode, Anna realizes that her son is Luke, the boy living with her parents. In all of this, Anna makes the mistake of thinking that Crystal tried to warn the other women because she worried that Max would do something to them. Instead, it turns out that the intention behind the warnings was Crystal’s own obsession with her half-brother. She was in love with Max and was ready to do anything to be with him.

However, them being half-siblings and Crystal being a bit mentally unstable (on top of Max being a raging sociopath) made it a bit difficult for them to end up together. So, a helpless Crystal watched Max move on with his life and marry Melissa. Their wedding bliss had been annoying enough for her, but then Melissa got pregnant. Crystal watched Max shower love on his pregnant wife, and it made her feel worse because she knew her own son would never receive that fatherly love. Her irritation turned into anger and hatred as she wondered why Melissa had everything that Crystal wanted. Looking back at her history with Max, much of which Melissa probably did not know about, Crystal concluded that his wife did not deserve this life.

Since Max wouldn’t leave Melissa, Crystal decided to remove her from his life instead. She killed Melissa, and no one suspected her because, at the time, she was supposed to be trapped inside the clinic where she was getting treatment for her mental woes. What no one knew was that she had managed to seduce a guard, who allowed her to move in and out of the clinic freely. Anna finds out about it in passing, and it isn’t much later that she puts together two and two and realizes that Max had been innocent after all. What makes it even more interesting is that Max doesn’t seem to have been aware of this, and now that he knows, it remains to be seen what he does to Crystal, who has also been keeping the truth about their son from him.

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