The Madison: Who was Melissa? How did She Die?

The Clyburn family suffers a heartbreaking loss in Paramount+’s ‘The Madison.’ The six-episode first season focuses on the aftermath of Preston and his brother Paul’s death. While Preston has his wife, Stacy, and his children and grandchildren, who mourn for him and try to honor his memory in their own way, Paul doesn’t get the same remembrance. In fact, his neighbors remember him more than Stacy and her children, showing just how reclusive Paul was. The flashbacks give us a good idea of Preston and Paul’s relationship. It isn’t until the second half of the season that we discover what ache Paul had been carrying in his own heart. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Paul was in the Same Boat as Stacy is in The Madison

As Stacy grieves Preston, we discover just how strong their marriage was and how important they were to each other. Following his death, it takes some time for Stacy to get her bearings. Even when it starts to look like she is able to function, she continues to feel out of place in the space she used to occupy with Preston. This love and grief become the anchor of the story, and it turns out that Paul had been in the same place as her. In one of the flashbacks, we see Paul and Preston at the cabin, but this time, they are not reminiscing about good times or looking forward to going in the water and fishing in the river. In this instance, Paul is grieving the death of his wife, Melissa.

While we never get to see Melissa, it becomes clear that what Preston had with Stacy is what Paul had with Melissa. The details of their romance are not entirely revealed, but it is clear that, for Paul, his wife was the only person worth living for. Like any couple who says “till death do us part,” Paul had imagined that they would grow old together. However, her tragic death put a stop to his dreams. It turns out that Melissa had been crossing the street when a vehicle came out of nowhere and struck her while she was on the crosswalk. It is not revealed whether the driver was drunk or if there was another reason for them to drive so harshly that they ended up hitting a pedestrian. However, the impact was such that Melissa did not survive it.

Paul’s broken heart is full of grief and anger, and this is what decides the trajectory of his life. Later, he tells Preston that when he made the wedding vow of parting at death, he’d believed that the parting would take place at his death. He never thought outlive his wife, and he loved her so much that he never imagined living another day without her. He’d have preferred to die before her so he wouldn’t have had to live in a world without her. But then, the accident happened, and the very worst thing that he’d feared happened. This was a tragedy that he could never recover from.

Paul Chooses Loneliness Over Moving On From Melissa

In the first episode of ‘The Madison,’ after Paul and Preston settle down at the porch sharing drinks and talking about the great day they had, Preston eventually starts talking about family. He points out that his brother has no children, no family that he can leave his land and legacy to. When Paul says he is living from one day to the next in the nature that surrounds him, Preston questions what it is all really for if it cannot be shared with someone. He tells Paul to, at least, get a girlfriend, but his brother is not interested in that. This self-imposed celibacy and what seems like an exile from society is Paul’s way of showing that his heart is with Melissa, and there is no chance of him moving on, finding love again and marrying someone else.

For Paul, Melissa was his person, and when she died, he lost the purpose of his life. Since Preston and his family lived in New York, it is fair to assume that Paul and Melissa might also have moved back and forth from the city and likely had a good social life. But after Melissa died, Paul became a reclusive figure, known only to his neighbors, who remember him for his kind and good nature. While it is not explicitly mentioned, it is possible that Paul stayed at the ranch because this is where Melissa liked to be, just as Stacy chooses to move to Montana to feel closer to Preston. In a lot of ways, Paul and Stacy seem to mirror one another, and while we never get to meet Melissa, we can assume her importance in his life from the way Paul chose to live his life after her death.

Read More: The Madison: Is Stacy’s Valley a Real Place in Montana?