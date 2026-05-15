Michael Bowers: Where is Becky Sears’ Son Now?

It was March 25, 2009, when Kay Parsons was brutally beaten to death inside her own home in Grovetown, Georgia, leaving the community shaken to its core. As explored in NBC’s ‘Dateline: Secrets on Hot Springs Drive,’ it was her best friend/neighbor, Rebecca “Becky” Sears, and her second son, Christopher Bowers, who were responsible for it all. However, officials initially also looked at Becky’s eldest, Michael Bowers, owing to his troubled history and drug use, making us wonder more about him and his current standing.

Michael Bowers Checkered Past Made Him a Suspect

Michael Bowers was born around 1987 to Becky Bowers Sears and her first husband as their eldest child, but his own childhood was sadly never perfectly stable. That’s because his parents separated when he was just a kid, making him feel like he had the responsibility of caring for his 3-years younger brother Christopher. Even when his mother found love again, and he and Christopher moved in with them to Grovetown, he was reportedly never fully content, leading him to develop a drug habit. His vices were weed and methadone.

“I mean, it was a social thing,” Michael candidly said in the aforementioned show. “We’d be — being dumb and young, that’s all.” According to his own accounts, he had taken some pills on the morning of March 25, 2009, too, which is the day of the incident, but he maintained he was innocent. While officials theorized he was the likely killer as he was one of the first ones on the scene and had glass under his shoes, he asserted he had no hand in the matter. His motive was believed to be robbery for cash to satisfy/afford his drug habit, but he asserted that was not the case.

Michael gave officials an alibi, stating he was with a friend at the time of the attack, and his friend corroborated it, stating he was at his place from around 6:45 am to 8:27 on the dot. Kay was attacked between 7:10 am and 7:20 am. Chris and Becky were questioned, too, but the focus was on Michael as he was a lead suspect, and they asserted he could not have harmed Kay either. It turned out it was his mother and brother who were responsible for the crime. As for the glass under the show, it had gotten there because he had seen the scene before officials arrived.

Michael Bowers Has Done His Best to Move Forward in Life

Michael admittedly always knew that his mother and brother shared a strange relationship, with him being a mama’s boy and her always doting on him with gifts that had strings attached. However, he never could have imagined they would take a life, driving him to be so angry over what transpired that he hasn’t spoken to either his mother or his brother since their 2009 arrest. Even when they were convicted and sentenced to life in prison without parole in 2012, he did not break. He does have a lot of questions he wishes to ask them, including “What happened to the mother I grew up with?,” but he also knows no good will come of it, so he chooses not to be in contact with the convicts.

Since the matter came to an end in 2012, Michael has reportedly found a solid support system, which enabled him to get clean and build a new, independent life for himself. From what we can tell, the Evans, Georgia, native currently resides in Augusta, Georgia, where he proudly serves as the Lumber Department Manager at the local Lowe’s Home Improvement, a position he has held since 2016. As if that’s not enough, over the past year or so, he has also been in a happy, healthy relationship with an Army woman named Jada Messick. She has two sons, and he has also started considering them his own, asserting on his social media profiles in March that “the joy and purpose her and her boys bring to me are indescribable. I really just want the world to know how much I love my little family. I couldn’t imagine life without y’all.” Honestly, Michael seems to be doing really well as of writing, which is all that matters in the long run.

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