Michael Corrado: How Did He Die? Who Killed Him?

It was April 30, 2009, when Michael Corrado lost his life in arguably one of the worst ways imaginable. The innocent bystander got dragged into a brawl, which resulted in his being killed. This much has even been explored in Netflix’s ‘I Am a Killer: Defense of Another,’ which details this entire matter in detail. From who the victim was to the perpetrator and from what precisely transpired on that fateful night to the conviction of the latter, it explores everything.

Michael Corrado Lost His Life Following a Brawl

At the age of 22, Michael was leading his best life when everything got snatched away from him in the blink of an eye. He was born in raised in suburban Detroit as the eldest of three kids, which gave him countless opportunities in every aspect of life. He actually utilized them to the best of his abilities and actually even owned-operated a bsiness while he was just a teenager before moving on. The 20044 high school graduate briefly even attended college, only to drop out when a job opportunity came up.

Michael was actually offered the opportunity to run a Wireless Toyz store in Eastlake, Ohio, thanks to his business experience, so he relocated for good. He saw such success there that he was even featured in Crain’s Cleveland Business the next year, but sadly, the store soon shut down. Nevertheless, he remainedin Ohio, only to work for Sprint while building a good life for himself and a partner. But alas, he and his then-fiance called off their engagement in 2008 because he was just too young, and she felt as if he had much more of an idea to live. Yet, they remained friends.

That is, until Michael sadly lost his life on the evening of April 30, 2009. According to reports, a brawl had broken out at a local bar that evening, resulting in many patrons leaving the establishment for some quiet. However, the fight had come outside, and it was then that the 22-year-old suddenly found himself getting socked right in the face. It was a concrete pavement that broke his fall, injuring his head even further, but thankfully 911 had already been called, and he was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. Unfortunately, though, he passed away from his injuries 19 hours later.

Michael Corrado’s Death Was a Tragic Accident

It was Walter Triplett Jr. who was arrested for the assault on Michael within moments from when it happened, only for the charge to jump to murder once he passed. Turns out, he had no intention of harming the young man this way, he believed he was just protecting his twin sister Wiltonya Triplett. According to his own accounts, he, his Twin, their cousin, and the latter’s fiance had left the bar after the fight and were walking silently once the fights broke lose, just for Wiltonya to try and break up one of them.

It was during Wiltonya’s efforts that two men seemingly came up to her, angering her husband, and he essentially decided to take control over the lead’s world. Triplett testified he was acting in defense of his twin sister, whom he claimed was about to be punched while she attempted to break up a fight between three or four men. He even stated in court that he never meant for anything like this to happen and that he is deeply sorry for his actions even though he was just trying to protect his twin.

In the end, even though it was made evident that Walter’s actions and Michael’s death had no malicious intent, the former was convicted of felonious assault. The jury could not reach a verdict on the involuntary manslaughter charge, resulting in a hung jury for that count. Nevertheless, he was handed down the maximum term of 18 years owing to his past legal troubles. He was first arrested at age 16, following which he was arrested at least a dozen more times and convicted of various charges. He had been working on having a clean slate in the past year after welcoming a daughter into this world, bit it sadly didn’t work.

