Michael Fulfree: Is the Real Estate Agent Married? Does He Have Kids?

For fans of beautiful and luxurious properties, Max’s ‘Selling the Hamptons‘ provides an in-depth insight into the eye-catching properties in Hamptons, New York. The task is certainly not for everyone, but the featured cast members never fail to rise to the occasion. This includes Michael Fulfree, a favorite among the show’s stars who has gained much interest over the years due to his variety of work. Hence, it is only natural that many in the public are eager to learn more about his personal life.

Michael Fulfree Was Once an International Model

Prior to his time as a real estate agent, Michael Fulfree was involved in various other industries. From January 2008 to January 2012, he was based in Milan, Italy, while working as a model. During his time as an international model, he has been able to work alongside brands like Calvin Klein, Dolce & Gabbana, Armani, Diesel Jeans, Frankie Morello, and Alexander McQueen. His accomplishment even helped him bag the title of the 2008 Model of the Year.

However, he soon changed careers and moved to Patchogue, Long Island, New York. While there, he worked for Browns Automotive as a Sales Executive from January 2013 to 2017. His numbers during this time were certainly impressive, given that he had been one of the top 100 salesmen of the year. Thanks to his sale of over a thousand units of product, he was often one of the best salesmen for the dealership he worked for.

Michael’s shift toward the world of real estate came as he joined Nest Seekers International in May 2018 as a Licensed Real Estate Agent. Primarily working in the Hamptons, he has been able to gain many strong contacts and is known for his excellent work when it comes to the sales purchase of luxurious and affordable houses. This has also allowed him to be a well-known television personality, having starred in the one and only season of Netflix’s ‘Million Dollar Beach House,’ which was released in 2020. Needless to say, his participation in ‘Selling the Hamptons’ is not a new experience for him when it comes to working for a reality series.

Michael Fulfree is a Proud Husband and Father

We are delighted to share that Michael Fulfree is quite happily married and enjoys spending time with his loving family. His wife is none other than Samantha “Sam” Fulfree, to whom he got married in December 2018. As it turns out, Sam is the proud owner of Cancos Tile and Stone, a company that has been in her family for four generations. Her business skills have certainly helped her company grow, and her partnership with Michale is something that many cannot help but cherish.

Only about a month after Michael and Sam had gotten married, they shared the news of their happy pregnancy with the world. On July 20, 2019, they welcomed their son Luca Fulfree into the world and could not have been happier about the new chapter in their lives. Each and every milestone in Luca’s life has been cherished by his parents, who never shy away from sharing just how proud they are of him. Sam herself took special care to document many of his first-time experiences on social media.

On September 1, 2021, Luca started his pre-school journey. Sam shared the picture of the same, with a sign declaring him to be a part of the Class of 2037. While that day might seem far into the future, it remains evident that both Michael and Sam are certainly looking forward to it. Michale’s own dedication to his family has been clear since his appearance in ‘Million Dollar Beach House.’ The sentiment has undoubtedly carried over to his time on ‘Selling the Hamptons, ‘ with his fellow real estate agent JB Andreassi once commenting how Michael called him to let him know even the most minor details of his son’s life.

Read More: Mia Calabrese: Is the Selling the Hamptons Cast Member Dating Anyone?