Michael Johnson: Where is the Ex-Boy Scouts Youth Protection Director Now?

As a documentary film living up to its title in the most contrasting way imaginable, Netflix’s ‘Scouts Honor’ can only be described as equal parts bewildering, intriguing, haunting, and shocking. That’s because it revolves around not just archival footage but also exclusive interviews to really shine a light upon the history of sexual violence within the once-renowned Boy Scouts of America. Amongst those to thus feature in this original was actually former Boy Scouts Youth Protection Director Michael Johnson — yet for now, if you simply wish to learn more about him, here’s what we know.

Who is Michael Johnson?

It was ostensibly back when Michael was merely a young boy growing up in Texas that he first developed a keen interest in the world of law, only for it to continue expanding as the years passed. Therefore, of course, this youngster joined the Plano City Police Department as soon as he was able, just to swiftly land promotions upon proving he took the motto of “protect & serve” seriously. “I became a detective and got on the SWAT team about the same time in 1986,” he said. “Always investigated crimes against children… For 16 years, I did nothing but investigate child sexual abuse.”

In the production, Michael then elucidated, “I’ve interviewed a lot of kids of varying ages, interrogated a lot of perpetrators, talked to a lot of paren ts, been to a lot of crime scene, as well as worked on somethings federall y and nationally with two different administrations.” It hence comes as no surprise that when the Boy Scouts of America was looking for a Director for their Youth Protection program in 2010 — the first of its kind in any such organization — they essentially deemed this detective to be an ideal choice.