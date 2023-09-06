Steven McGowan: Where is the Ex-Boy Scouts General Counsel Now?

With Netflix’s ‘Scouts Honor’ delving deep into the way the Boy Scouts of America covered up its nationwide problem of child sexual abuse for decades, we get a documentary unlike any other. After all, this Brian Knappenberger-directed original features not just experts, survivors, and whistleblowers but also former members to really shine a light upon the horrid complexity of this matter. Amongst them was thus this youth organization’s former General Counsel, Steven McGowan — so now, if you simply wish to learn more about him and his current standing, we’ve got you covered.

Who is Steven McGowan?

A native of Charleston, West Virginia, Steven has reportedly been a member of Boy Scouts ever since he was a young boy; he even earned the program’s highest rank of Eagle Scout while still a teen. It hence comes as no surprise this Xaverian Brothers High School turned West Virginia University law graduate has been extremely loyal to the institute in every way, shape, or form for years. In fact, that’s partly why he soon began volunteering for them in his free time, only to wound up receiving their renowned Silver Buffalo Award before being appointed General Counsel in 2013.